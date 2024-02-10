Goodbye Bitter Root film production

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $8,770

Campaign created by Laura Lewis

Campaign funds will be received by Laura Lewis

Goodbye Bitter Root film production

How easy is it for you to forgive? Is there a little switch in your head that you can flip and forgiveness happens? For me, forgiveness is not that easy. Goodbye Bitter Root is a musical drama I have written to lead people out of bitterness to peace. Each song in the soundtrack is a prayer that will help the viewer break free from resentment and bring them closer to God.

The screenplay includes 4 storylines with characters who have anger and bitterness. The themes of marital conflict, child molestation, neglect, and family estrangement are dramatized as the choral music is heard. The characters lead the viewer through steps from anger and despair to forgiveness, blessing, and praise of God.  

The purpose of the production is to lead the viewer out of the bondage of bitterness to freedom and joy. Please join us in this mission. 

WHY CONTRIBUTE TO THIS FILM?

  • Music has the POWER to transform a culture. The music of GBR can change a person's soul.
  • God answers prayer. Every song in GBR is a prayer.
  • Many people do not know how to forgive. GBR shows the way.
  • GBR was written to bring healing to people who are hurting.

WAYS TO CONTRIBUTE

  • Financially
  • Prayer, prayer, and more prayer
  • Get the word out! Share the link!

WE WILL ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR CONTRIBUTION:

  • $1 - $99 Thank you on social media
  • 100 - 999 social media plus film credit
  • 1000 - 4999 social media, film credit plus book*
  • 5000 and up - all of the above plus Associate Producer Credit

*At Home on the Great Plains of Texas: The Paintings of Laura Lewis, or alternate.

Recent Donations
Show:
Sandy Delacroix
$ 600.00 USD
2 months ago

For you Laura - and for Don - in recognition of your hard work, dedication and service to our God.

Marie and Rodney
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Bendeck
$ 5000.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you and praying for the competition of this film.

Bob and Rose
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Here’s to you and all the hard work you’ve given to make this project available to those in need and to a Good, Good Father who invited you into this work,

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Grady Newton
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Hi Laura, I pray that this project is a success!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

What a wonderful message of hope this film will provide the viewers. Not only bitterness, but other things like jealousy, pride, and selfishness could be substituted as well. We all hold on to some things we need to change because we refuse to yield to our Father who loves us so!

Toni Hurlbut
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Charla Janecka
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

This looks powerful !

Kathy Hicks King
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Laura, I’m excited to see lives healed. You are one of the most dedicated and disciplined people I know. God will bless this project in ways you will never know

Zach and Summer McAuley
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo