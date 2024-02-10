Goodbye Bitter Root film production

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $8,770
How easy is it for you to forgive? Is there a little switch in your head that you can flip and forgiveness happens? For me, forgiveness is not that easy. Goodbye Bitter Root is a musical drama I have written to lead people out of bitterness to peace. Each song in the soundtrack is a prayer that will help the viewer break free from resentment and bring them closer to God.
The screenplay includes 4 storylines with characters who have anger and bitterness. The themes of marital conflict, child molestation, neglect, and family estrangement are dramatized as the choral music is heard. The characters lead the viewer through steps from anger and despair to forgiveness, blessing, and praise of God.
The purpose of the production is to lead the viewer out of the bondage of bitterness to freedom and joy. Please join us in this mission.
*At Home on the Great Plains of Texas: The Paintings of Laura Lewis, or alternate.
For you Laura - and for Don - in recognition of your hard work, dedication and service to our God.
Love you and praying for the competition of this film.
Here’s to you and all the hard work you’ve given to make this project available to those in need and to a Good, Good Father who invited you into this work,
Hi Laura, I pray that this project is a success!
What a wonderful message of hope this film will provide the viewers. Not only bitterness, but other things like jealousy, pride, and selfishness could be substituted as well. We all hold on to some things we need to change because we refuse to yield to our Father who loves us so!
This looks powerful !
Laura, I’m excited to see lives healed. You are one of the most dedicated and disciplined people I know. God will bless this project in ways you will never know
