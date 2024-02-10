Goodbye Bitter Root film production

How easy is it for you to forgive? Is there a little switch in your head that you can flip and forgiveness happens? For me, forgiveness is not that easy. Goodbye Bitter Root is a musical drama I have written to lead people out of bitterness to peace. Each song in the soundtrack is a prayer that will help the viewer break free from resentment and bring them closer to God.

The screenplay includes 4 storylines with characters who have anger and bitterness. The themes of marital conflict, child molestation, neglect, and family estrangement are dramatized as the choral music is heard. The characters lead the viewer through steps from anger and despair to forgiveness, blessing, and praise of God.

The purpose of the production is to lead the viewer out of the bondage of bitterness to freedom and joy. Please join us in this mission.

WHY CONTRIBUTE TO THIS FILM?

Music has the POWER to transform a culture. The music of GBR can change a person's soul.

God answers prayer. Every song in GBR is a prayer.

Many people do not know how to forgive. GBR shows the way.

GBR was written to bring healing to people who are hurting.

WAYS TO CONTRIBUTE



Financially

Prayer, prayer, and more prayer

Get the word out! Share the link!

WE WILL ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR CONTRIBUTION:

$1 - $99 Thank you on social media

100 - 999 social media plus film credit

1000 - 4999 social media, film credit plus book*

5000 and up - all of the above plus Associate Producer Credit

*At Home on the Great Plains of Texas: The Paintings of Laura Lewis, or alternate.