Supporting Robert Haynes

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,262
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Haynes
Robert has been a Christian brother since the late 70’s. I am his only family. He is an Army Vet who is now in great need for his future care. He can no longer live by himself. He has fallen twice this month requiring hospitalization. I am placing him in a care facility where he can get medical, housing, and nutritional needs met. He has some veteran benefits but not enough to meet the total costs each month. I am asking if you can donate at least the 5 dollar minimum. If you can contribute more it would be greatly appreciated. I leave that in the Lord’s hands. I have never asked for money for myself. These funds will go into his account that the care facility will use. I receive no benefit at all. Thanks for your consideration. Chip
I hope this helps.... Thank you for helping your friend!! Please thank Mr Haynes for his service!! Praying for you both.
Prayer for Gods provision in your latter years...Lord bless Robert & keep him by Your side. Thank you for your service Mr. Haynes 🫡 🙏
God bless you!
I am starting a monthly gift towards Robert’s care. I hope others will consider this too. If many would give a small amount, it would help tremendously. Be a blessing!🥰
It's not much, but I hope your friend will get the help he needs. May God Bless you Chip and thank you for caring about all of us and Robert
Prayers for Robert.
Robert you will be in my prayers.
🙏
