Supporting Robert Haynes

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $1,262

Campaign created by Chip Littler

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Haynes

Robert has been a Christian brother since the late 70’s. I am his only family. He is an Army Vet who is now in great need for his future care. He can no longer live by himself. He has fallen twice this month requiring hospitalization. I am placing him in a care facility where he can get medical, housing, and nutritional needs met. He has some veteran benefits but not enough to meet the total costs each month. I am asking if you can donate at least the 5 dollar minimum. If you can contribute more it would be greatly appreciated. I leave that in the Lord’s hands. I have never asked for money for myself. These funds will go into his account that the care facility will use. I receive no benefit at all. Thanks for your consideration. Chip

Kristen Ferguson
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I hope this helps.... Thank you for helping your friend!! Please thank Mr Haynes for his service!! Praying for you both.

Julie Diggs
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Prayer for Gods provision in your latter years...Lord bless Robert & keep him by Your side. Thank you for your service Mr. Haynes 🫡 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

M Farley
$ 15.00 USD
9 months ago

God bless you!

Friend in Ohio
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

I am starting a monthly gift towards Robert’s care. I hope others will consider this too. If many would give a small amount, it would help tremendously. Be a blessing!🥰

Patti
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

It's not much, but I hope your friend will get the help he needs. May God Bless you Chip and thank you for caring about all of us and Robert

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
10 months ago

Beth
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Prayers for Robert.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Cindy
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Robert you will be in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Onewayfollower
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Kim Gibbs
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

🙏

Chip
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

