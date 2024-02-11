Campaign Image

Gertsons Going to Africa

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $2,045

Campaign created by James Gertson

Campaign funds will be received by James Gertson

Gertsons Going to Africa

Partner with the Gertson’s to send us on Mission with ARISE RWANDA MINISTRIES, they are dedicated to transforming the Boneza, Rwanda community through education, clean water, healthcare, Pastoral outreach, and community development programs. We will be going over there to serve in villages, training pastors and helping families with their individual businesses of crop production and livestock care. Helping and assisting school with teaching of the children. Help with whatever is needed beyond those things. We will be going March 2025. 

Recent Donations
Show:
James Gertson
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

James and Roslyn Valadez
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Our love and prayers are with your entire Family as you share the Love of Jesus in Rwanda!!

James Gertson
$ 195.00 USD
3 months ago

Jacob Kochenberger
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you and your family. Glad we met, by God's design!

Self
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Anthony Montoya
$ 700.00 USD
10 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo