Gertsons Going to Africa

Partner with the Gertson’s to send us on Mission with ARISE RWANDA MINISTRIES, they are dedicated to transforming the Boneza, Rwanda community through education, clean water, healthcare, Pastoral outreach, and community development programs. We will be going over there to serve in villages, training pastors and helping families with their individual businesses of crop production and livestock care. Helping and assisting school with teaching of the children. Help with whatever is needed beyond those things. We will be going March 2025.