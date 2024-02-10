Help Steve Fight AL Amylydosis

Hi everyone! We are reaching out to you on behalf of our beloved Steve Kliewer. Over the past two and half years Steve has been to numerous doctors to try and get a diagnosis. Last month, January 2024, Steve and Beth were sent to Cedars - Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was given the diagnosis of AL Amyloidosis. It is a relatively rare disease that affects an estimated 5 to 12 in 1 million people worldwide. This rare condition typically affects your heart, kidneys,stomach, intestine, nerves and skin. Steve’s most difficult symptoms are fatigue, neuropathy and weakness in his legs. He can only stand for a few seconds, and is bound to a wheelchair any time he is outside of the house. We are now seeking your help to support his recovery and manage the accumulating medical expenses.

The Situation:

Steve’s disease has made him physically incapacitated. Currently, he can’t walk or drive, has weak muscles, bladder issues; painful neuropathy in his feet, legs, and hands. Steve’s condition has worsened to the point that he sleeps downstairs. Beth has been driving Steve to and from work and using a wheelchair to get him to his classroom. Unfortunately, he’s only been able to work a few days over the last 2 months due to fatigue and weakness.

What These Funds Will Do:

We've set a goal of $25,000 to help cover the mounting medical bills, hotel stays, gas and installation of a shower in their downstairs half bathroom. These funds will be crucial in ensuring Steve can receive the best possible care without the added stress of financial burden.

Our Gratitude:

Thank you for any contribution! Even if you're unable to donate, please pray that the weekly chemotherapy treatments will work and Steve’s condition will improve.



