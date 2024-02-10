Help Steve Fight AL Amylydosis

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $17,350
Campaign funds will be received by Steve Kliewer
Hi everyone! We are reaching out to you on behalf of our beloved Steve Kliewer. Over the past two and half years Steve has been to numerous doctors to try and get a diagnosis. Last month, January 2024, Steve and Beth were sent to Cedars - Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was given the diagnosis of AL Amyloidosis. It is a relatively rare disease that affects an estimated 5 to 12 in 1 million people worldwide. This rare condition typically affects your heart, kidneys,stomach, intestine, nerves and skin. Steve’s most difficult symptoms are fatigue, neuropathy and weakness in his legs. He can only stand for a few seconds, and is bound to a wheelchair any time he is outside of the house. We are now seeking your help to support his recovery and manage the accumulating medical expenses.
The Situation:
Steve’s disease has made him physically incapacitated. Currently, he can’t walk or drive, has weak muscles, bladder issues; painful neuropathy in his feet, legs, and hands. Steve’s condition has worsened to the point that he sleeps downstairs. Beth has been driving Steve to and from work and using a wheelchair to get him to his classroom. Unfortunately, he’s only been able to work a few days over the last 2 months due to fatigue and weakness.
What These Funds Will Do:
We've set a goal of $25,000 to help cover the mounting medical bills, hotel stays, gas and installation of a shower in their downstairs half bathroom. These funds will be crucial in ensuring Steve can receive the best possible care without the added stress of financial burden.
Our Gratitude:
Thank you for any contribution! Even if you're unable to donate, please pray that the weekly chemotherapy treatments will work and Steve’s condition will improve.
You are so loved! We treasure your friendship!
You are so loved! We treasure your friendship!
You are so loved! We treasure your friendship!
You are so loved! We treasure your friendship!
We pray for you daily Steve. For you too Beth.
Praying for you from afar!
What an encouragement hearing you are back at work. Continued prayers for complete healing and energy to conquer each day.
Praying for you!
Praying for Healing and Restoration of Steve’s body from head to toe down to the molecular level in Jesus’s mighty name! We declare and decree that by Jesus’s wounds, Steve is healed! :)
Steve & Beth. We have been praying for you and so glad to support you a bit financially and in prayer. You have poured into our family in the past and this is the least we can do in return. God has been shown so amazingly through you both and your family during this season of life. We send our love and prayers.
You are so loved! We treasure your friendship!
May the Lord multiply this gift He has provided for you-that He will meet ALL your needs as He knows best...love you both :)
You are so loved! We treasure your friendship!
You are so loved! We treasure your friendship!
Blessings and many prayers
You are so loved! We treasure your friendship!
Sending you lots of love and prayers! ❤️❤️❤️
September 22nd, 2024
We have finished the shower project! What a blessing it has been. I also am back at work teaching at Bakersfield High School. The prognosis is good with AL Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma. My chemo treatment is currently once a month at the AIC Cancer Center of Bakersfield. We were so grateful for the doctors at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles and their successful diagnosis of the disease. We are grateful to be back at work. Praise God! He continues to heal me. I currently use a powered wheel chair. Any donation would help us finish paying off our expenses for the shower project and other needed items like wheel chairs, etc. Thank you for your generosity!
May 5th, 2024
Dear Friends,
As Steve and I approach our 36th wedding anniversary this July, I'm compelled to share an update on our journey. With our children grown and moved away, we anticipated a season of newfound freedom. However, Steve's diagnosis of AL amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma have altered our path, imposing significant limitations on our daily lives.
Steve's mobility has been greatly compromised, making simple tasks a challenge. Our two-story home, once a place of comfort, has now become a source of difficulty. Unable to walk more than a few steps, drive, or work, Steve's condition has placed us in a position of dependency. While medical treatments offer hope, the journey has been fraught with uncertainty. We oscillate between encouraging news and setbacks, navigating this emotional roller-coaster with faith and gratitude.
The unwavering support of the community of believers is so precious to me. I can’t begin to thank the church body for being so faithful to meet our needs, emotionally, physically and monetarily. The church for us has been: Fruitvale Community Church, Believers in Ireland, Boys Ranch Texas, Riverlakes Community Church, Fruitvale Jr. High, Ridgeview High, Budapest Hungary Believers, BHS, Lift Ministries, Church Without Walls, The Garden Community Church, Azmera ministries and more. All the outpouring of love and assistance is encouraging and humbling. We're especially grateful for the generosity that is helping us address the immediate need for a downstairs bathroom.
Now, I find myself humbly reaching out once more. Could I ask you to consider sharing this page or passing it along to those who may be willing to assist with our ongoing needs? Though reluctant to ask, I'm reminded of the power of Christ, and His body of believers.
Our prayer remains steadfast: for Steve's healing and restoration. The doctors have informed us that people with Steve’s illness have gone into remission, but it takes time. WE BELIEVE that our God is faithful, and He has a plan. While the road ahead may be uncertain, we hold onto the belief that God is faithful, and His plan will prevail. In this season of waiting, please pray for me to rest in His presence and trust that His ways are higher than my ways and His thoughts are Higher than my thoughts.
Thank you for your continued love, kindness and support.
Blessings,
Beth Kliewer
April 16th, 2024
Thank you for helping make this downstairs shower project possible! The project is underway. I can't wait to feel clean daily! We are ever grateful for the prayers offered up on our behalf as well. My AL Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma are being treated by a cocktail of two chemo shots, one immunosuppressant oral medication and steroids. Weekly visits which began in February to Cedars Sinai in LA have been modified to every other week. Praise God! Between the Amyloidosis and chemo I have little strength which is challenging. What a blessing to have Beth as my expert caregiver. Pray for her as well. It's quite the task. I have run out of sick days at school so now I'm on emergency sick days the district has provided and this will cut our income in half. This will last me up to the end of the school year. Tomorrow I meet with CalSTRS to discuss retirement. This certainly was not plan A as I really enjoy teaching but until my body is healed and strengthened I need income. We so appreciate each and every one of you who have partnered with us through this storm. We feel hopeful, encouraged and are trusting in our Lord and Savior.
March 19th, 2024
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.