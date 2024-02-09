Hello our most beloved family to the entire world 🗺 brothers and sisters,





I'm Mack Ronnie the director at umbrella foundation africa 🌍 which is found in mukuba village the eastern part of Uganda 🇺🇬 East Africa 🌍





And I'm here to Introduce to you the innocent children that I'm taking care of, and also I'm requesting for your urgent help and support to provide daily food to these innocent children and also contributing anything you can to pay for their school fees and and rent bill





Please be kind and generous to donate however little you can to save children's lives and also sharing on God's blessings in return 🙏