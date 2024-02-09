Campaign Image

Umbrella Foundation Africa

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $115

Campaign created by Manolito Castro

Campaign funds will be received by Manolito Castro

Umbrella Foundation Africa

Hello our most beloved family to the entire world 🗺 brothers and sisters, 


I'm Mack Ronnie the director at umbrella foundation africa 🌍 which is found in mukuba village the eastern part of Uganda 🇺🇬 East Africa 🌍 


And I'm here to Introduce to you the innocent children that I'm taking care of, and also I'm requesting for your urgent help and support to provide daily food to these innocent children and also contributing anything you can to pay for their school fees and and rent bill 


Please be kind and generous to donate however little you can to save children's lives and also sharing on God's blessings in return 🙏

Recent Donations
Show:
Presidential Candidate Br
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Please share and sign my petition as I campaign for President of the United States

Presidential Candidate Bryan Arrington
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Preside tial candidate Bryan Arrington
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Robertina Pierre
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo