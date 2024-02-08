Campaign Image

Save Orphans Uganda

Campaign created by Yoana Dragomanska

Campaign funds will be received by Yoana Zelenogradska Dragomanska

All Praises to The Most High, I hope you can take some time and read my story: I am Mukwaya ibra, 24 years old from Uganda. I am from a humble family that loves the Most High. I take care of 30 helpless children (orphans) and 15 elderly people aged 75 and over. I have been doing this beautiful ministry for some good time in my life. With my sincere mourning, I kindly request your help, because I cannot pay the prices of food, rent, clothes, water and many things for the daily life of these beautiful and needy people of the Most High and I firmly believe that when you give them any support, it will be a blessing to them. May the Most High bless you! Kindly look through my posts please.

You and I can change someone's life, your donation means a lot to us. We kindly request for your support. I humbly hope to hear from you.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Jesus Bless You All

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Wish you all the best, thank you for your efforts.

Prateek Sharanya
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

God bless the kids and people who are in need. I hope this money goes for right cause.

Bob Dunn
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

God bless you and your work.Amen.

PCampbell
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

GOD bless all of you. Be strong in your faith and the Lord will provide.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Tara Finnegan
$ 15.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Angela Johnson
$ 125.00 USD
15 days ago

Happy Holidays 🎄 family 💛 💛 💛

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
18 days ago

Angela Merry CJohnson
$ 130.00 USD
21 days ago

Merry Christmas 🌲 my family 💛

Yvanessa Acloque
$ 44.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Hona Kouser f
$ 15.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

❤️

Van Laethem Caroline
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Good luck

Update #2

February 9th, 2024

Feeding the hungry, the poor, the needy.

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

February 9th, 2024

Feeding the children.

Update Update #1 Image

