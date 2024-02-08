Save Orphans Uganda

Monthly Goal:
All Praises to The Most High, I hope you can take some time and read my story: I am Mukwaya ibra, 24 years old from Uganda. I am from a humble family that loves the Most High. I take care of 30 helpless children (orphans) and 15 elderly people aged 75 and over. I have been doing this beautiful ministry for some good time in my life. With my sincere mourning, I kindly request your help, because I cannot pay the prices of food, rent, clothes, water and many things for the daily life of these beautiful and needy people of the Most High and I firmly believe that when you give them any support, it will be a blessing to them. May the Most High bless you! Kindly look through my posts please.
You and I can change someone's life, your donation means a lot to us. We kindly request for your support. I humbly hope to hear from you.
Jesus Bless You All
Wish you all the best, thank you for your efforts.
God bless the kids and people who are in need. I hope this money goes for right cause.
God bless you and your work.Amen.
GOD bless all of you. Be strong in your faith and the Lord will provide.
Happy Holidays 🎄 family 💛 💛 💛
Merry Christmas 🌲 my family 💛
❤️
Good luck
February 9th, 2024
Feeding the hungry, the poor, the needy.
February 9th, 2024
Feeding the children.
