Save Orphans Uganda

All Praises to The Most High, I hope you can take some time and read my story: I am Mukwaya ibra, 24 years old from Uganda. I am from a humble family that loves the Most High. I take care of 30 helpless children (orphans) and 15 elderly people aged 75 and over. I have been doing this beautiful ministry for some good time in my life. With my sincere mourning, I kindly request your help, because I cannot pay the prices of food, rent, clothes, water and many things for the daily life of these beautiful and needy people of the Most High and I firmly believe that when you give them any support, it will be a blessing to them. May the Most High bless you! Kindly look through my posts please.

You and I can change someone's life, your donation means a lot to us. We kindly request for your support. I humbly hope to hear from you.