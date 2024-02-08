Support Dr Valerie Peers in her fight for justice

Dr Valerie Peers has been a doctor 56 years. AHPRA suspended her licence back in November 2021 for writing exemptions for very distressed workers who had been mandated to take the injection. In May 2022 a Search Warrant was placed on her clinic and in June 23 criminal charges were placed on Dr Peers for seeing some private patients outside of the Medicare system. There is nothing in the law stating that a qualified doctor cannot practice the profession, but AHPRA views this as a crime & is threatening jail time!

She has since had 8 hearings in the Magistrates Court with no progress in the matter as that court never had jurisdiction (authority). Also Dr Peers case involves constitutional law in regard to anomalies with the Health Practitioners Regulation National Law under which she's being charged. It is invalid under the Commonwealth constitution.

Now Dr Peers has 3 cases in the Supreme Court all related to the case. Costs are $800 per filing and a matter into the High Court which is a distinct possibility to be at least $4000 plus the risk of court awarded costs. Legal support costs have been $20,000 so far, eventhough she is self representing.

This case has the potential to reinstate all suspended doctors. Dr Peers is addressing the grave injustice of name publication on the internet of defendants accused or charged with a criminal offence. This causes long term distress even after the Court Order is satisfied and reduces freedoms and renders defendants to be second class citizens. This has to stop!

Dr Peers is also addressing the injustices of the Magistrates Court and AHPRA as a State prosecutor. This case has general application to help many people. So please support Dr Peers in her fight for justice and medical freedom for all Australians.

