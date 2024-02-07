Supporting Chelle Through a Difficult Time🫶🏼

We have decided to start this community fund raising in support of our friend Chelle, who is currently going through a difficult time and could use the help of our community to push her through this. Understanding that she won’t ask for help on her own…friends have decided to open this campaign on her behalf.

As Chelle devotes a lot of her time to bringing quality content to Spaces/X, she also helps care for her elderly mother with serious health problems 🙏🏼 She unfortunately lost her job due to ‘mandates’ and is actively seeking new employment.

We are hoping to raise enough to allow her to maintain the resources she needs to obtain new employment ie; rent/utilities/auto bills that continue to pile up. This will afford her some breathing room to focus on her challenges ahead and avoid any disconnections.

These are tough times for so many, so ANY amount of help is a blessing and will be appreciated deeply. All donations will be put solely towards basic household expenses.

If you are unable to help through a donation…we are always grateful for prayers and/or kind wishes sent her way ❤️‍🩹

Thank you for taking your time to consider this GiveSendGo 🫶🏼💙💚