Black Pastors, We're Talking To You

Help us Defeat Kamala and the Democrats...And HELP TRUMP WIN!!!
Dear Pro-Lifer,
Unedited, uncensored. Because we are Federal Candidates, we can run TV ads on National TV, in all fifty states, and the Networks are required by law to run them unedited, uncensored. We have already run National Ads on The View (8x), Jimmy Kimmel (1x), and ABC World News Tonight (1x). So, we KNOW we can do this!
We will run THIS AD on behalf of the babies if we raise the money. This ad WILL save babies, be a voice for pro-lifers, and will impact voters nationwide.
We will reach MILLIONS AND MILLIONS of Americans with this ad.
And finally, this ad will call on Christians who support Kamala to REPENT, and NOT vote for her.
Here is the horrid truth: Over 50% of Catholics, 1/3 of Evangelicals, and 90 % of Blacks (many who say they are against abortion) voted for Biden in 2020. If a small percentage of them repent, it could cause Kamala's defeat. And it will put the plight of babies front and center in this election!
Again, if even 2% of the Catholic and Black Democrats who see this ad come to their senses, and DON'T vote for Kamala, it could cause her to lose the swing states, and lose the election.
Will you give $20 or $30? WILL YOU SEND THIS LINK AND ASK YOUR FRIENDS TO DO THE SAME?
Please pray for our safety. This is serious business and evil people do not want this message and these images on TV. Pastor Broden and I have counted the cost and no matter what, we will not shrink back!
The maximum an individual can give is $3,300. If you can, please give that amount. Maybe you can give $1,000, $500, or $100, or $50. Whatever the amount, please give something. As I said, even $20, or $30. Please.
For all who give a gift of any size, we’ll send you a copy of my new book: "Divine Correction: How God Gets a Nations Attention."
This book deals with the Scriptural teaching on “sins that cry for vengeance.” Give this book to a clergyman when you are done with it.
This is YOUR campaign. Give all you can today and ask your friends to join us.
I'm asking you to ask every pro-lifer you know, and every pro-life group you know to help in some way with this project.
Put it on Social Media every place you can!
In Jesus Precious Name,
Randall A. Terry
www.Terry2024.com (See the ads we are running all over the nation at our main web site.)
Thank you for your courage...and love!!!! Do More Please!!!
Thank you for unwavering faith
God bless you for speaking the truth and standing for God's laws.
A genius campaign that I became aware of only today!!!
God bless you Mr Tetty! 99 % of the USCCB should be men; admit complete failure and simply RESIGN.. They have been useless. Sell thier big lavish building in D C and give the proceeds to PRO LIFE CATHOLIC ORGANIZATIONS.
