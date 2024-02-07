The above ad was the last TV ad to air nationwide - on CBS Evening News - at 6:30 P.M. Eastern on election day, Nov. 5th, 2024.





In the last three days of the election (Sunday, 11/3 to Tuesday 11/5) we ran nationwide TV ads on EVERY major network. We ran ads on NBC, "Meet the Press;" FOX, "Krapopolis;" ABC "The VIew" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live;" Univision, "Despierta America;" and on CBS, "CBS Early," "CBS Morning News," and "CBS Evening News." These nationwide ads - run in every city in America - reached nearly 20 million people.





All told, our campaign reached at least 45 million viewers - including viewers of The World Series, Game Four - with the message: "A vote for Kamala is a vote to murder babies," and, "A vote for Kamala is a vote to kill Jesus in the womb." This mesage, and the images of murdered babies - had a huge impact on Catholic and Black Democrat turnout.





We ask your help to pay for this ad - AFTER THE FACT - and the other ads we ran. As stated above, this commercial - "Black Pastors: We're Talking to You!" - was the last TV commercial aired by the Terry/Broden campaign in 2024.





The nationwide TV ads we ran over the last three days only cost us just over $72,000. A truly AMAZING price.





We ended our campaign with just under $50,000 in debt. A PALTRY sum by most campaign standards!





We ask you - with all our hearts - if you believe in and support what we did, and what we were able to accomplish, please give a gift to help retire this debt.





And know for sure: Our TV ads helped defeat Kamala. The Democrats were down over 10 million votes from 2020 to 2024. These ads undoubtedly played a part in those defections from the "party of death." Our motto remains unchanged, unbowed: "Defend Babies; Defeat Kamala; and DESTROY the Democrat Party."





Be as generous as you can!





God bless you, in Jesus Precious Name,





Randall Terry and Pastor Stephen Broden.

JMJ

* * *

Help us Defeat Kamala and the Democrats...And HELP TRUMP WIN!!!

Dear Pro-Lifer,



Unedited, uncensored. Because we are Federal Candidates, we can run TV ads on National TV, in all fifty states, and the Networks are required by law to run them unedited, uncensored. We have already run National Ads on The View (8x), Jimmy Kimmel (1x), and ABC World News Tonight (1x). So, we KNOW we can do this!

We will run THIS AD on behalf of the babies if we raise the money. This ad WILL save babies, be a voice for pro-lifers, and will impact voters nationwide.

We will reach MILLIONS AND MILLIONS of Americans with this ad.

And finally, this ad will call on Christians who support Kamala to REPENT, and NOT vote for her.

Here is the horrid truth: Over 50% of Catholics, 1/3 of Evangelicals, and 90 % of Blacks (many who say they are against abortion) voted for Biden in 2020. If a small percentage of them repent, it could cause Kamala's defeat. And it will put the plight of babies front and center in this election!

Again, if even 2% of the Catholic and Black Democrats who see this ad come to their senses, and DON'T vote for Kamala, it could cause her to lose the swing states, and lose the election.

Will you give $20 or $30? WILL YOU SEND THIS LINK AND ASK YOUR FRIENDS TO DO THE SAME?

Please pray for our safety. This is serious business and evil people do not want this message and these images on TV. Pastor Broden and I have counted the cost and no matter what, we will not shrink back !



The maximum an individual can give is $3,300. If you can, please give that amount. Maybe you can give $1,000, $500, or $100, or $50. Whatever the amount, please give something. As I said, even $20, or $30. Please.



For all who give a gift of any size, we’ll send you a copy of my new book: "Divine Correction: How God Gets a Nations Attention."

This book deals with the Scriptural teaching on “sins that cry for vengeance.” Give this book to a clergyman when you are done with it.

This is YOUR campaign . Give all you can today and ask your friends to join us.

I'm asking you to ask every pro-lifer you know, and every pro-life group you know to help in some way with this project.

Put it on Social Media every place you can!

In Jesus Precious Name,

Randall A. Terry

www.Terry2024.com (See the ads we are running all over the nation at our main web site.)





