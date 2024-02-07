Help Mercer Citizens Challenge their Elections

On November 8th, 2022, every voting machine in Mercer County failed. One brave candidate sued the county to obtain the data and prove that the November '22 General Election should never have been certified. Analysis of the data bears this out - however the County certified the election, then moved on to spend millions on new voting machines only to have them create further chaos during the November '23 General Election.

A group of concerned Mercer County citizens are suing the County. A link to the complaint can be found here.

Please consider supporting your fellow citizens and make a donation to this campaign to help defer their legal expenses which have already been significant.

Thank you!