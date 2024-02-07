Help Mercer Citizens Challenge their Elections

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $5,535
Campaign funds will be received by NJ Citizens for Election Integrity
On November 8th, 2022, every voting machine in Mercer County failed. One brave candidate sued the county to obtain the data and prove that the November '22 General Election should never have been certified. Analysis of the data bears this out - however the County certified the election, then moved on to spend millions on new voting machines only to have them create further chaos during the November '23 General Election.
A group of concerned Mercer County citizens are suing the County. A link to the complaint can be found here.
Please consider supporting your fellow citizens and make a donation to this campaign to help defer their legal expenses which have already been significant.
Thank you!
Poll worker for 19 years. If we have Jury duty why not Poll worker duty?
God bless you and your work! May HE grant your heart's desires and make all your plan succeed. Shared with many friends who care about their families and communities. God bless New Jersey. Make NJ Great Again!
Bless you guys!
Keep up the good work. Truth is on our side.
God bless your tireless work towards the election integrity we thought existed all along.
Thank you for your work!
Go get them
