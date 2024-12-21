Campaign Image

Naomi Peart treatment fund

 USD $20,000

 USD $11,185

Thanks for visiting our giving page! As 2023 ended, we discovered that Naomi has breast cancer; thankfully it was discovered early and is stage one but has markers for being fast growing and aggressive. After taking the month of January to meet with various healthcare practitioners from a variety of backgrounds in order to get a well rounded understanding of options and risks, we have chosen to start with surgery (single mastectomy) and go from there. We are also pursuing further testing not covered by insurance as well as integrative therapies. We have a high deductible insurance and are applying for financial aid but as you can imagine there are other expenses (childcare, travel, supplements, copays, etc) that are piling up on top of the normal unexpected and expected things. We know this is only the beginning of a journey. 

Prayers from our friends are the most appreciated gift we can ask for. Any financial assistance you can offer will add up and help a lot.  

St. Joseph, pray for us!
St. Zelie Martin, pray for us! 
St. Agatha, pray for us! 
St. Peregrine, pray for us! 
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Continued prayers for the Peart family and extended family. +JMJ+

Junior Payano
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for you my friend

Austin Family
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Rachel Haag's parents in Omaha
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

The Zito Family
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

The Haag Family
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

We are praying for you, Naomi, and your beautiful family.

The Joneses
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 275.00 USD
10 months ago

We are praying for you and your family! May Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother be your refuge!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Best wishes for your recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for you and your family!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

May Jesus heal you.

Gary and Tammy Maley
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Our Thoughts and Prayers for you and the Peart family.

Rachel
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for you and your family!

Updates

Christmas update 2024

December 21st, 2024

I have now made it through all of the testing advised by my team at VCU due to my genetic variation, and so far I’ve not go cancer growing on my pancreas, abdomen, ovaries, or other breast. One year out from diagnosis and 10 months out from surgery it’s nice to be “done” for the year. M

We were able to get financial assistance from one institution, but this journey has been a real eye opener for how medical billing goes. Take surgery, for example, you’ve got the cost of the surgery, the. The doctor, then the anesthesiologist, then the meds for the anesthesiologist, then the labs, and every one of these is billed separately so when you think you are done you aren’t really done. We have about $2000 of outstanding medical bills left for me (not including payment plans). And of course insurance does not cover natural providers, extra labs, and my supplements. I have scaled those down and supplements are costing about $300/month.

We remain extremely grateful for your generosity and pray for our benefactors frequently! We will be having Holy Mass offered for you all in the new year. Though we have quite a bit of debt to pay off now we could not have done this without a loan or selling our house had it not been for our dear friends and family. 

Update #1 2/26

February 27th, 2024

Hey everyone! We have been amazed at the outpouring of love, support, and kindness we have received. Truly, you have all helped to lift a very heavy burden and make it much easier to carry. As we await test results (and finalized bills) Naomi continues to recover well at home. We should know more about our next steps in the coming weeks. Thank you again. 

