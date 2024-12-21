Naomi Peart treatment fund

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $11,185
Continued prayers for the Peart family and extended family. +JMJ+
Praying for you my friend
We are praying for you, Naomi, and your beautiful family.
Praying for you!
We are praying for you and your family! May Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother be your refuge!
Best wishes for your recovery!
Praying for you and your family!!
May Jesus heal you.
Our Thoughts and Prayers for you and the Peart family.
Praying for you and your family!
December 21st, 2024
I have now made it through all of the testing advised by my team at VCU due to my genetic variation, and so far I’ve not go cancer growing on my pancreas, abdomen, ovaries, or other breast. One year out from diagnosis and 10 months out from surgery it’s nice to be “done” for the year. M
We were able to get financial assistance from one institution, but this journey has been a real eye opener for how medical billing goes. Take surgery, for example, you’ve got the cost of the surgery, the. The doctor, then the anesthesiologist, then the meds for the anesthesiologist, then the labs, and every one of these is billed separately so when you think you are done you aren’t really done. We have about $2000 of outstanding medical bills left for me (not including payment plans). And of course insurance does not cover natural providers, extra labs, and my supplements. I have scaled those down and supplements are costing about $300/month.
We remain extremely grateful for your generosity and pray for our benefactors frequently! We will be having Holy Mass offered for you all in the new year. Though we have quite a bit of debt to pay off now we could not have done this without a loan or selling our house had it not been for our dear friends and family.
February 27th, 2024
Hey everyone! We have been amazed at the outpouring of love, support, and kindness we have received. Truly, you have all helped to lift a very heavy burden and make it much easier to carry. As we await test results (and finalized bills) Naomi continues to recover well at home. We should know more about our next steps in the coming weeks. Thank you again.
