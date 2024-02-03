Trapp Family Need Funds for Home & Medical expense

This GiveSendGo has been organized for the Trapp Family by the siblings of Paul and Julaine. Paul Trapp has faithfully served as a teacher at Parkland Lutheran School for the last 3 years. He and Julaine have lived in Naju, South Korea, Mankato, MN, Normal, IL, Tigard, OR, and Parkland, WA. In each location Paul made new friends, became highly engaged in his church community, pursued his passion and talent as an artist, and encouraged, loved and supported everyone around him. Paul was kind, faithful, generous, and an exemplary Christian father, husband, and neighbor. He welcomed and cared for all people he knew throughout his life and found great joy in making others laugh.

Following a year of deteriorating health, numerous medical appointments with no resolve, Paul’s health problems were never fully understood and he progressively and rapidly declined until his death. The unknown has only added to the tragedy of his death.

Julaine and Ephraim will need to reconfigure their lives without Paul’s multifaceted support, and they find themselves truly unprepared for this emotional and financial strain.

Paul’s death has left his family truly heartbroken. They are also faced with the reality of immense financial instability as a result of his passing. The Trapp Family is in need of funds for medical bills, burial/funeral expenses, Ephraim’s education, and general living expenses for the immediate future. Please consider donating today to help Julaine and Ephraim through this transitional phase.

Our family prays that Julaine and Ephraim can face their future with more financial stability, to allow for lessened stress and time for grieving. We prayerfully ask for your support of Julaine and Ephraim, and thank you for your generosity.

Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you. Ephesians 4:32





In Christ,

Trapp and Sparley families



