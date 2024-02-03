UPDATED Help for Misty Ross's Cancer Treatments

As most of you know, our beautiful sister, Misty Ross, is battling cancer for the second time in a year.

We’d like to provide everyone with an update and explain why we are asking for your continued support.

When we first created this campaign Misty was in the hospital on palliative care.

She was released to come back home and had a nurse that came by a few times a week, each week, to help with the continued medical issues that were preventing her from being able to start her chemo treatments.

Once her surgical wounds healed enough, she was cleared to start chemo.

Misty has tried to go back to work part-time (she works from home) because, as most of us know, a one income family is hard enough to survive on, but you add in the medical bills that are necessary for her to receive treatments and care, and it just starts to get extremely stressful and overwhelming.

Misty started her chemo last week. She was unable to work, eat, move around, and enjoy the Easter holiday the way we all wish she could have. Sadly, this round of treatments is much more intense.

We want to ask for your continued support either financially or with any prayers. The stress of everything is something that can keep her from focusing on her own recovery which is the most important thing right now.

To those of you who have contributed monetarily, we want to say THANK YOU! You are amazing and we appreciate all of you more than words can even express.

To those of you who have prayed for Misty and submitted her name to your church for all the prayer warriors out there, THANK YOU! There is no greater blessing than a massive army of people lifting our sister’s name in prayer.

Again, we plan to use all money donations to help with the overwhelming medical expenses that the Ross’s are incurring. If needed, the money would also be used to help stabilize their household expenses as well.





Misty was first diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2022 and fought her battle successfully! She is strong. She is a fighter.

January of 2023, she rang that bell with pride, joy, happiness, and hope!

Sadly, not even a year later, at one of her follow-up appointments, everyone’s fears were confirmed. The cancel was back. Unfortunately, her cancer has come back with a vengeance.

Misty was supposed to start chemo for the second time back in January but experienced a medical emergency. Her husband Mike rushed her to our local hospital where they discovered she had a blockage in her small intestine. She was later transferred to another hospital an hour away so she could receive the care she needed. She has now been in the hospital on palliative care since mid-January.

Since her admission, Misty has now endured 3 surgeries in the last 2 weeks, which will now prevent her from starting chemo timely.

During her first surgery to remove the blockage, the doctors were able to remove scar tissue, and a hernia, but they discovered a large tumor in her pelvic area that they cannot remove without causing Misty’s legs to be paralyzed. The blockage persisted and doctors had no choice but to operate a second time to give her a colostomy bag which caused an infection that required a third surgery to remove the infected area and add a catheter.

She has run out of vacation and sick time at work, and of course, the medical and personal bills are piling up.

Even when our sister is released, she's going to need help before she can jump back into work, and she will not have accrued time off to go to medical appointments. Her amazing employer is working to set up a leave donation policy, but at this time, this is not something available, and again, she is out of vacation and sick time.

Though her husband works, losing that second income is impacting every aspect of their lives. Not just monetarily, but emotionally. Sadly, Mike cannot be with his wife every day because he needs to care for their young son and continue to work.

One of the biggest ways we can think of is to ask for financial support from those who feel like contributing. As a family, we are doing our best to give support in every way we can, but we know there's a world full of compassionate and caring people out there who would help if asked, even with $1. So here we are.

Nothing is too difficult for God! He is the Creator and Sustainer of all life! Miracles are released in His name!