Bike for John and Nancy

As family and friends of John and Nancy, we are fundraising to purchase a specialty tandem electric bike. It's a surprise, so please don't mention it to them or post it to social media. Please share it with family and friends via what's app or similar chats.





This bike has been purchased in The Netherlands and is a Van Raam brand that specializes in building uniquely designed bikes for people with various challenges and disabilities. The fundraiser will cover the cost of bike as well as transport/import costs and fees.



John has been diagnosed with several health challenges and his mobility is becoming more of challange. With this Fun2Go tandem electric bike, John and Nancy will be able to bike together, each at their own pace. At the bottom of this description will be a detailed description of the bike and its functions.

Please share this GiveSendGo with family and friends who would love to donate.





Description Fun2Go side by side bike

The Fun2Go is a double rider cycle/ three-wheel tandem where the users sit beside each other. One person steers, both can pedal. The two persons have a good view and can communicate well with each other due to the seats being next to each other. The riders can get on without having to step through and the seats can easily be adjusted to the required distance with a lever. The seats can also optionally rotate, making it even easier to get on. The maneuverability of the Fun2Go side-by-side tandem bike is enormous, with two wheels all the way behind and one front wheel, it can turn around its own axis.





Van Raam has been producing the duo bike for more than 20 years and has already made several thousands of Fun2Go's. Because of this, the bike has been fully optimized through the years.





Drive

On the Fun2Go, the driver and passenger cycle in the same gear with a shared 8-speed hub. It is optionally possible to choose a double 8-speed hub, allowing the driver and passenger to choose their own gear independently.





With the optional shift hub, the main driver can set the way the co-driver cycles along. This drive option is especially for side-by-side tandem bikes used for therapy. With the co-pedal mode, you can motivate people to move more, or you can turn off the drive completely in case you don't want the user to cycle. The shift hub has three modes:





Mode A: With the 8-speed hub, the passenger and the driver pedal in the same gear.





Off mode: With the freewheel hub, the passenger can pedal independently of the driver or keep their feet still on the pedals. The passenger has complete freewheel, so they do not contribute to the drive of the bike.





Mode B: The passenger has a fixed gear in which they pedal. This is called the co-pedal mode.







