Support The Men's March!

Real men need to publicly stand up and say NO MORE to the big lie of abortion that is murdering innocent children, exploiting vulnerable women, and destroying the soul of our nation. We must face reality, take responsibility, repent for what we've done and what we haven't done, and make a new resolve to do more and better. Brothers, if we don't publicly stand against this and demand an end to it, is there anything we won't go along with?

Over the last few years, The Men's March has reached thousands of men and women all throughout the country with the above message and we need your help to continue. We are now officially a 501c3 and all contributions are tax deductible!

Thank you to all who have helped us get to full funding for our two previous events this year in Temecula, CA and Rochester, NY!

Can you help support our next event on Saturday, November 16th in Boston, MA?

Here are our needs:

Travel and lodging for national speakers - $5,000

Videography - $1,200



Signs - $500



New Banner - $300



Please continue to pray for our good efforts.

And come join us if you can!:

CALLING ALL PRO-LIFE PEOPLE OF GOOD WILL – The Next National Men’s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood is taking place in Boston, MA on Saturday, November 16th from 11AM-2PM!

Boston has a rich history of abolition and it is time to stir that good moral sense in every heart and mind toward the ongoing daily mass murder of our littlest brothers and sisters. This is an opportunity for all pro-life people of good will to come together, unite publicly, and say “NO MORE.” Let’s make the most of it and show up.

While this event is for all pro-life people of good will, there is also a special emphasis on men getting off the sidelines and rising up as the defenders and protectors of the most vulnerable that they are made to be. This is a vital witness to provide for your sons and grandsons. Perhaps in many cases it may be the sons and grandsons providing that witness to their fathers and grandfathers. Whatever the case may be, it is up to you to come answer the call. We expect a strong participation of young and old to show the world that virtuous men still exist and brotherhood built on objective truth, goodness, and beauty is still possible.

Here’s the plan:

* 11AM All gather outside Planned Parenthood for opening prayers and speakers (1055 Commonwealth Ave, 02215).

* 11:30AM Begin March to Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common (3.2 mile march)

* 12:45PM Arrive at Parkman Bandstand for Rally (139 Tremont St, 02108)

There are also two prayer opportunities surrounding the event:

For all who would like to pray with us on Friday, November 15th and prepare spiritually the night before the event – Sacred Heart Catholic Church (311 River Street, Waltham, MA 02453): 6pm Holy Hour and Confessions, 7pm Mass.

For women who wish to support the event, but do not wish to march and/or rally, intercede in prayer nearby on Saturday morning at the St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine (1105 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215) – doors open at 10am, Confessions at 10:30am, Mass at 11am.

Make plans now and visit themensmarch.com for more information. IT’S TIME.





You can also mail your donation (checks payable to The Men's March) to:



Jim Havens

1201 Business Way, Suite #1763

Lehigh Acres, FL 33970

Thank you for your gift of any size to support this important mission!

God bless you!