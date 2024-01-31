Francis Classical Education Effort

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,300
Campaign funds will be received by Heather Francis
This has definetly been a journey. Let me first say, God has truly been faithful! He called me to homeschooling almost 14 years ago & man, did I want to run. But He held my hand in finding all the right things for my kids, well, His kids essentially. How did I ever doubt, come to think of it? He provided & then put people in my path that were instrumental in cultivating a healthy, loving & supportive community that we have been a part of for so long. See, I'm a single mom of 5. Julian is 22 & basically takes care of himself, what every parent dreams of, right? Brookelyn is a sophomore in college, majoring in psychology. She made the Dean's list, Y'ALL!! Piper & Frankie are freshman in high school learning debate, economics & how to think for themselves, which is truly a lost art. And last but not least, Levi is in 3rd/ 4th grade learning the basics. We all love sports & being together. I'm amazed, blessed & so thankful that I've been able to do this thus far. God has abundantly provided! He is so so good.
I recently lost my dad about a year ago & was shook to the core. He was a huge contributor & support for what I was doing & loved being a part of watching my kids grow up, learn & grow into the individuals they are today. I'm still working through the grieving process & God is revealing a lot about His character & helped me be a better mom, teacher & daughter. I have since picked up a part time job at the church that our co-op meets at & I work childcare at a couple of churches as well. I'm very thankful for those opportunities, but making ends meet is rough at times.
In order for me to continue this upcoming school year, I need your help! Your gift would mean I get to do this another year & get to in turn, further my kid's education & the kingdom! It would mean I get to be present at all sporting events & I'd get to continue to Coach as well. Our community has just been so much more than I could've ever imagined & tough to articulate. They have poured into us on so many levels. I can't imagine my world without them in it!! I hope & pray this finds you & you consider supporting our efforts for the upcoming school year. Thank you & God Bless.
Many blessings to you and the family. God will continue to provide and see you through this season.
Good for you and your commitment!
Heather, may God continue to fill your cup of blessings to overflowing as you pour into your children. May this small gift be multiplied by our Lord’s favor, and may your homeschool journey be rich in the love of Jesus!
