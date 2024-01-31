Francis Classical Education Effort

This has definetly been a journey. Let me first say, God has truly been faithful! He called me to homeschooling almost 14 years ago & man, did I want to run. But He held my hand in finding all the right things for my kids, well, His kids essentially. How did I ever doubt, come to think of it? He provided & then put people in my path that were instrumental in cultivating a healthy, loving & supportive community that we have been a part of for so long. See, I'm a single mom of 5. Julian is 22 & basically takes care of himself, what every parent dreams of, right? Brookelyn is a sophomore in college, majoring in psychology. She made the Dean's list, Y'ALL!! Piper & Frankie are freshman in high school learning debate, economics & how to think for themselves, which is truly a lost art. And last but not least, Levi is in 3rd/ 4th grade learning the basics. We all love sports & being together. I'm amazed, blessed & so thankful that I've been able to do this thus far. God has abundantly provided! He is so so good.

I recently lost my dad about a year ago & was shook to the core. He was a huge contributor & support for what I was doing & loved being a part of watching my kids grow up, learn & grow into the individuals they are today. I'm still working through the grieving process & God is revealing a lot about His character & helped me be a better mom, teacher & daughter. I have since picked up a part time job at the church that our co-op meets at & I work childcare at a couple of churches as well. I'm very thankful for those opportunities, but making ends meet is rough at times.

In order for me to continue this upcoming school year, I need your help! Your gift would mean I get to do this another year & get to in turn, further my kid's education & the kingdom! It would mean I get to be present at all sporting events & I'd get to continue to Coach as well. Our community has just been so much more than I could've ever imagined & tough to articulate. They have poured into us on so many levels. I can't imagine my world without them in it!! I hope & pray this finds you & you consider supporting our efforts for the upcoming school year. Thank you & God Bless.