An American patriot’s fight for freedom and truth

Jonathan Dunn is a faithful Christian, husband, father of four young children (one foster/adopted), and Air Force Reserve Lt. Colonel with over 20 years of distinguished service who is being attacked by the DOJ.

In early 2022, Jon made national headlines by taking a stand for religious freedom and opposing the DOD’s COVID shot mandate. Jon and thousands of service members eventually prevailed, but it greatly damaged his Air Force career. In August 2022, the next round of attacks arrived. As a 7-year Airline pilot and Federal Flight Deck Officer, Jon was deputized to carry a firearm to defend the flight deck. After the close of a three-day trip together, the pilot he flew with made an HR complaint, alleging Jon had threatened him. What started as a dishonest and vindictive HR complaint, was contorted into an FBI report, resulting in a bizarre felony charge with up to life in prison if found guilty. The DOJ manipulated facts to build a case against Jon–all while refusing to hear his side of the story. This is just one man’s word against another. The conversation in question happened in a cockpit, but his accusers chose not to preserve the cockpit voice recorder. The DOJ wants to prevent Jon’s defense team from even having a line of questioning regarding the missing evidence.

In October 2023, over a year after the alleged incident, Jon accepted a position with the Air Force in Germany, packing up his family and starting a year-long assignment. Over a year after the original HR complaint, Jon was notified that he had been indicted, alleging that he “did assault and intimidate a crew member." The Dunns were forced to return to the U.S., homeless and unemployed, placing their lives on hold, to await trial at the end of August 2024. We fully expect Jon will be exonerated, but his legal bills have already exceeded $500,000 (lawfare is real).

Jon loves his God and country, stands for religious freedom, free speech, medical freedom, and the second amendment, all things under attack in our country right now. Jon made a careless joke while flying with a vengeful coworker who disagreed with him on fundamental values that have divided our country the last several years. The facts are:

Jon was not arrested immediately upon landing, nor has he ever been arrested

The DOJ has not sought detention while awaiting trial, but is simutaneously seeking life in prison

The DOJ refused to hear Jon's side of the story, preferring to blindly believe his accuser's lies

The critical exonerating evidence (cockpit voice recorder) was not preserved, contrary to the Airline policy, and the DOJ has requested this be prevented from even being discussed during trial

The DOJ took over a year to indict Jon, selecting a time when it would cause his wife and children the most suffering after arriving in Germany

The Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, in direct violation of department policy, solicited negative media attention and has taken no action to correct the media's egregious lies about Jon

The DOJ has repeatedly attempted to falsely characterize Jon's exemplary 21-year military career to justify their attacks

The government has been contacting not only Jon's witnesses but also their employers, even demanding (nonexistent) derogatory employment information.

After Jon's team notified the DOJ of their case's numerous fatal weaknesses, rather than seek resolution, the DOJ appears intent on encouraging Jon's accuser to perjure himself by substantially changing his testimony to fit the charges

Our country is headed in a very dangerous direction. We cannot stand idly by while we are stripped of our God-given freedoms. This is the time to fight against evil and defend the truth; united we stand! We are hoping and praying you can help with the following:

First, please pray for Jon and his family. God is good and the truth will come out. Please pray that Jon and his family will have peace throughout this process and can be a godly example to others. Please pray that they can love and forgive, as Jesus commands, the deceitful men and women who have attacked them.

In addition, please help the Dunns in their fight for justice with a donation. Jon’s legal fees have already exceeded $500,000, depleting their hard-earned savings. All donations go directly to the Dunn family’s legal expenses.

Thank you so much, from the bottom of our hearts, and God bless you all!

- Rashad and Joy Guerra





Consider it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.

James 1:2-4





We also celebrate in our tribulations, knowing that tribulation brings about perseverance; and perseverance, proven character; and proven character, hope; and hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out within our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us. For while we were still helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly.

Romans 5:3-7



