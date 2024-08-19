An American patriot’s fight for freedom and truth

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $25,275
Jonathan Dunn is a faithful Christian, husband, father of four young children (one foster/adopted), and Air Force Reserve Lt. Colonel with over 20 years of distinguished service who is being attacked by the DOJ.
In early 2022, Jon made national headlines by taking a stand for religious freedom and opposing the DOD’s COVID shot mandate. Jon and thousands of service members eventually prevailed, but it greatly damaged his Air Force career. In August 2022, the next round of attacks arrived. As a 7-year Airline pilot and Federal Flight Deck Officer, Jon was deputized to carry a firearm to defend the flight deck. After the close of a three-day trip together, the pilot he flew with made an HR complaint, alleging Jon had threatened him. What started as a dishonest and vindictive HR complaint, was contorted into an FBI report, resulting in a bizarre felony charge with up to life in prison if found guilty. The DOJ manipulated facts to build a case against Jon–all while refusing to hear his side of the story. This is just one man’s word against another. The conversation in question happened in a cockpit, but his accusers chose not to preserve the cockpit voice recorder. The DOJ wants to prevent Jon’s defense team from even having a line of questioning regarding the missing evidence.
In October 2023, over a year after the alleged incident, Jon accepted a position with the Air Force in Germany, packing up his family and starting a year-long assignment. Over a year after the original HR complaint, Jon was notified that he had been indicted, alleging that he “did assault and intimidate a crew member." The Dunns were forced to return to the U.S., homeless and unemployed, placing their lives on hold, to await trial at the end of August 2024. We fully expect Jon will be exonerated, but his legal bills have already exceeded $500,000 (lawfare is real).
Jon loves his God and country, stands for religious freedom, free speech, medical freedom, and the second amendment, all things under attack in our country right now. Jon made a careless joke while flying with a vengeful coworker who disagreed with him on fundamental values that have divided our country the last several years. The facts are:
Our country is headed in a very dangerous direction. We cannot stand idly by while we are stripped of our God-given freedoms. This is the time to fight against evil and defend the truth; united we stand! We are hoping and praying you can help with the following:
First, please pray for Jon and his family. God is good and the truth will come out. Please pray that Jon and his family will have peace throughout this process and can be a godly example to others. Please pray that they can love and forgive, as Jesus commands, the deceitful men and women who have attacked them.
In addition, please help the Dunns in their fight for justice with a donation. Jon’s legal fees have already exceeded $500,000, depleting their hard-earned savings. All donations go directly to the Dunn family’s legal expenses.
Thank you so much, from the bottom of our hearts, and God bless you all!
- Rashad and Joy Guerra
Consider it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.
James 1:2-4
We also celebrate in our tribulations, knowing that tribulation brings about perseverance; and perseverance, proven character; and proven character, hope; and hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out within our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us. For while we were still helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly.
Romans 5:3-7
Merry Christmas Dunn Family.
Loved hanging with your family in Ft Worth.! Your family is a blessing. We are praying for restoration and justice to prevail against this evil deed.
Well the task is half complete! Praying for restoration and recovery of lost time, money, jobs, sanity. Luv to you guys
Jon, Praise the Lord for having your case dismissed! We knew the truth would prevail! We're so happy you can now get on with your life, because God has something very special planned for you!
What a mighty God we serve! You and your family are such a blessing!
We love you Jonathan, congratulations on your victory
Stay strong Dunn family. We’re praying for you.
Standing with you and the family that TRUTH will reign and JUSTICE will be established. Bless you. Laura and Peter
October 18th, 2024
Thank you all for your continued prayers for the Dunn Family. The Dunns are back in South Dakota enjoying the fall while they seek what God has in store for them next! Jon is looking for a third career while Lydia homeschools the kids. They are enjoying living with Lydia’s parents while they figure out this next season of life. We are praying with them for Jon’s flying career to be restored. In the meantime the Dunns are excited to see what else God has for their family.
August 19th, 2024
The case has been dismissed! The prosecution admitted they couldn’t prove the charge, and asked the judge if they could dismiss it—ONE WEEK BEFORE trial!
The question the Dunns keep getting is, will there be any restoration? Will the government pay their legal bills? Unfortunately, no, there are many laws that protect rogue prosecutors. This is how lawfare works, and it is extremely hard to fight back. Will they reinstate Jon’s pilot’s license? The Dunns are going to work on that, and they hope so! Pray the FAA sees reason and quickly allows Jon to get back to supporting his family using his skills as a pilot! Can the Dunns go on with their life now? Yes! Will they go back to Germany? They have no idea how the military is going to respond to all of this. There is a lot to do going forward!
The prosecution, with the help of the DOT, dragged Jon’s name through the mud, ruined his civilian and military career, and made them wrack up over $600,000 in legal fees, and then they dropped the charge cold turkey one week before trial! The Dunns will most likely be unable to recoup any damages from the DOJ. How does our American justice system allow such a baseless and evil attack?
Now it’s time to pray for the Dunns as they begin to heal from this massive attack from the government—the government of the country Jon served for over 20 honorable years! Pray for direction the Dunns as they piece their life back together, and for the government entities still trying to punish him by prohibiting him from flying (FAA and TSA) to give up their losing fight easily. Thank you all for supporting and praying!
Praise God!!
August 10th, 2024
The judge made his rulings today on the motions from both sides. Time for the Dunn team to do some major trial prep. Keep them and their lawyers in your prayers! Jury selection will be Friday the 23rd, and the opening statements will start Monday the 26th.
July 31st, 2024
The next milestone in the Dunn family's trial is 9 August, when the judge will make important decisions on jury instructions, witnesses, and what can and cannot be presented in court. These are extremely important rulings because they will establish the rules of the trial and potentially limit how Jon's team can defend him. Please continue to pray for the Dunn family, the judge and for Jon's legal team.
July 16th, 2024
The 3 June hearing ended with the judge unwilling to dismiss the DOJ’s charge. It is extremely rare for a case to be dismissed.
Please continue to pray for Jon’s family and his legal team as they proceed toward the 27 August trial. God has a plan for them, and their current suffering and tribulation is not for nothing.
May 22nd, 2024
The 3 May hearing went well, with the judge very interested and asking pointed questions to both sides. His questions indicate that he thoroughly read the briefs and transcript of Jon's accuser's interview. The next milestone is a 3 June hearing in Salt Lake City where the judge will deliver his decision, either dismissing the DOJ's charge or denying the motion to dismiss and reschedule the trial date. Please continue to pray for the judge, for the Dunn's legal team and for the Dunn family that they have the fortitude to continue praising God through this trial of life.
April 23rd, 2024
