STOP Toxic Chemtrail Operations! Save Our Planet!

Raised:
USD $13,844
Campaign funds will be received by Kennth Hudson
Save Our Planet From Toxic Chemtrail Operations! 3rd Gen Commercial Fisherman, I'm Not Here To Build Any Platform. I'm Only Here To Share Truth & Save The Planet. They Have Lied To Us About Everything! HELP ME, Save Our Planet! I Created this Give Send Go, So I can Dedicate More time & To build up the Tools needed to Stop these Toxic Chemtrail Weather Control Operations that is Poisoning Our Ecosystem from Our Oceans to Our Trees! This is Our Genocide! We Cannot Bury Our Heads this Time! We Must Fight for The Children! I am Pleading with The People! Screaming from The Highest Rooftops! Please Save Our Planet! Please Donate to The Cause as Much as Possible! Thank You to all You Freedom Fighters out there! I will never Stop Until, They Take My Last Breath!
THANK YOU for your hard work!!! I share your videos around to get people more awake and sharing them too. I want the America I grew up in for the kids and grandkids today, tomorrow. I waged some necessary battles; they have the benefits today, but no ideas. I grew up where there was a lot of rural country, farms, woods, beauty. They need to see, think, wonder, ask, try, fight. Bless you, RFL!
Stand strong and in faith. Your exposures of the truth are greatly appreciated. Much love to you and yours!!!
Thank you!
From my mom to your mom with love..
Thank you for what you do!
Your heart comes through, your God centered compassion comes through. Thank you for all the work you put into your videos with such critical and hard to find info. I'd like to give even more but will do what I can. You are truly deeply appreciated. Yes, we must keep working to get the truth out and stand speaking the truth for as long as we can no matter what. We know how the story ends don't we
Can you add PayPal to send you donations?
With much love..
Thank you so much and God bless you and yours. God is good all the time.
Keep up the good work.Thank you
Thank you commercial fisherman, your contributions will not go unrecognized by us and the creator above! God bless you!
God bless
Thanks Commercial Fisherman for your videos. Glad to see someone besides myself concerned about the scary state of our environment.
Miss Jami here, I want to thank you for your dedication & work on protecting our Earth from the perpetrators that are hell bent on controlling us & destroying Mother Earth. A few decades ago I was deemed a lunatic for trying to tell everyone about HAARP, I feel a bit vindicated now & just pray that it isn't being exposed too late. You sound much better today, Thanks Ever So !
Thank you for bringing the Truth to the forefront. Keep up the good works you are doing. May God Bless and keep you safe. 🙏🕊
You are amazing. thank you for your efforts, I pray for you and your family. God bless you.
