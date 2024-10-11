Jess & Zach’s Hurricane Milton & Helene’s Recovery

Please help my family with Hurricane Milton & Hurricane Helene recovery efforts!

Jess & Zach’s Hurricane Recovery Efforts for Milton & Helene

I’m reaching out to family, friends, and generous individuals to support my daughter Jess and her boyfriend Zach, who were recently affected by both hurricanes in the Englewood/Grove City area of Southwest Florida. The region was struck hard by both storms just two weeks apart, as they were on the “dirty side” of the hurricanes’ eyes.





Jess and Zach both work at the Lighthouse Grill, a tiki bar and restaurant located on the Intracoastal Waterway, across from the Stump Pass Inlet in Grove City/Englewood. The restaurant sits on the mainland, facing the inlet that separates Englewood Beach/Stump Pass State Park Beach from Don Pedro Island and Palm Island Resort. In a video showing the aftermath, you can see the devastation in the Englewood Beach and Grove City area, with the Lighthouse Grill’s property visible in the background around the 3:00 mark. As of today, Friday, October 11, water surges in nearby areas are estimated to have reached 8–12 feet, though no official data is confirmed yet.





The Lighthouse Grill is closed indefinitely. Jess, Zach, and their roommate, who also works at the restaurant, are now without income. Currently, they are evacuated to Florida’s east coast and are physically safe, but they are preparing to return home. A neighbor reported that their house appears intact with no flooding, though they lost some storm shutters. They are unsure if there is any window or water damage, and won’t know the full extent until they return. Power has just been restored, but gas is scarce, and the military is now in the area.





Jess and Zach are in shock, uncertain about their future. Should they stay and help rebuild the restaurant, or move out of state to be closer to Jess’s family in Texas? Zach’s family lives on the east coast of Florida, but their home is already full. The couple has no income and no savings to cover the costs of moving if they decide to relocate. Moving expenses alone could range from $3,500 to $6,000, not to mention living expenses until they can find stable work. My sister has generously offered them a place to stay in Texas, just as she did for me and my husband after we were displaced by Hurricane Ian. However, they have a dog and two cats, and my brother-in-law is allergic to cats, so they will likely need funds for an apartment.





Any donation, no matter the size, would mean the world to us. If it turns out that they no longer need the funds, we will forward any remaining donations to their fellow workers or to the broader community still recovering from these disasters.





Thank you for your generosity, and God bless. Please consider sharing this with others on social media.