Jess & Zach’s Hurricane Milton & Helene’s Recovery

Please help my family with Hurricane Milton & Hurricane Helene recovery efforts!
Jess & Zach’s Hurricane Recovery Efforts for Milton & Helene
I’m reaching out to family, friends, and generous individuals to support my daughter Jess and her boyfriend Zach, who were recently affected by both hurricanes in the Englewood/Grove City area of Southwest Florida. The region was struck hard by both storms just two weeks apart, as they were on the “dirty side” of the hurricanes’ eyes.
Jess and Zach both work at the Lighthouse Grill, a tiki bar and restaurant located on the Intracoastal Waterway, across from the Stump Pass Inlet in Grove City/Englewood. The restaurant sits on the mainland, facing the inlet that separates Englewood Beach/Stump Pass State Park Beach from Don Pedro Island and Palm Island Resort. In a video showing the aftermath, you can see the devastation in the Englewood Beach and Grove City area, with the Lighthouse Grill’s property visible in the background around the 3:00 mark. As of today, Friday, October 11, water surges in nearby areas are estimated to have reached 8–12 feet, though no official data is confirmed yet.
The Lighthouse Grill is closed indefinitely. Jess, Zach, and their roommate, who also works at the restaurant, are now without income. Currently, they are evacuated to Florida’s east coast and are physically safe, but they are preparing to return home. A neighbor reported that their house appears intact with no flooding, though they lost some storm shutters. They are unsure if there is any window or water damage, and won’t know the full extent until they return. Power has just been restored, but gas is scarce, and the military is now in the area.
Jess and Zach are in shock, uncertain about their future. Should they stay and help rebuild the restaurant, or move out of state to be closer to Jess’s family in Texas? Zach’s family lives on the east coast of Florida, but their home is already full. The couple has no income and no savings to cover the costs of moving if they decide to relocate. Moving expenses alone could range from $3,500 to $6,000, not to mention living expenses until they can find stable work. My sister has generously offered them a place to stay in Texas, just as she did for me and my husband after we were displaced by Hurricane Ian. However, they have a dog and two cats, and my brother-in-law is allergic to cats, so they will likely need funds for an apartment.
Any donation, no matter the size, would mean the world to us. If it turns out that they no longer need the funds, we will forward any remaining donations to their fellow workers or to the broader community still recovering from these disasters.
Thank you for your generosity, and God bless. Please consider sharing this with others on social media.
November 8th, 2024
Jess finally went to the restaurant to see where they’re at with the recovery. Still waiting on equipment delivery. Are they going to be able to open December 1? We don’t know, for sure.
October 25th, 2024
Here’s the latest update:
— Jess still hasn’t gone to the restaurant and seen the damage. Experiencing 2 hurricanes within 13 days is pretty traumatic. She helped with cleanup from the 1st hurricane (Helene), but she prefers to stay away since she’s been furloughed.
— Zach is management & is working with recovery, but only part-time. Contractors are doing most the work.
— Jess has not heard from the applications she put in for jobs.
— Jess has a Halloween gig for a couple of days, but it’s tips only.
— They checked with their landlord, if they can get any break on their rent. They said no. They really don’t seem to care that they were affected by 2 hurricanes & are out of work. 😡
— The Lighthouse Grill is starting an employee fundraiser campaign. There are 50 furloughed employees it will help. As of today 10/25, they’ve raised $745, giving the employees $14.90 each. I’m not sure how much help this will give so many employees. I hope it raises a lot more. One restaurant on Boca Grande has raised $179,000 for their recovery rebuild. I wish some of those deep pockets would spread the love.
— Jess hasn’t received any assistance from FEMA or the Florida unemployment office, due to her recent move. She had to get her drivers license updated before the process can get started.
So please, help them out! Just $25 would help. What would you do if this was your child? Please pray that these funds will grow & the restaurant will be up & running before the December 1st date, tentatively expected.
October 16th, 2024
Jess has applied at a few other restaurants in the area, but hasn’t heard anything yet. There are so many servers vying for the same open restaurant jobs that it’s fierce competition.
I haven’t talk to Jess the last few days, only text, because she’s taking care of her sick roommate. She’ll call later to discuss what all’s going on at her closed restaurant, Lighthouse Grill.
Here is the link of the damage at the restaurant.
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/xihcd5dmrc8woYta/?mibextid=WC7FNe
October 14th, 2024
I didn’t talk to Jess on Sunday, Oct 13th. I figured they would need time to look into FEMA assistance, research other help resources, and replace the food that they lost in the refrigerator.
I talked to her this morning, and they have just got word from management that the restaurant is closed for recovery & renovations for at least 2 months. And they need to apply for unemployment.
Jess is going to apply at another restaurant close by, that is inland & didn’t suffer any damage. I told her she needs to do that immediately, since so many restaurants on the heavily damaged barrier islands will have employees applying for jobs at restaurants that are open, so there’s going to be a lot of competition. I can think of at least 15 restaurants damaged from Manasota Key, Palm Island, & Gasparilla Island/Boca Grande.
Fundraising to assist them is at a standstill. Only 2 people have donated so far. Even $25 would help them pay bills, buy groceries, buy medication (Zach has leukemia & is on cancer medication that he will take for the rest of his life) & other essentials to live through this tragedy.
If you are unable to give, could you please share it on social media or email the link to friends?
Please help, if you are at all able! Thank you & God bless!
Nan, Jess’ mom
October 12th, 2024
Jess & Zach arrived home after evacuation late afternoon 10/11/24 around 5:30pm. Their home is okay, thank God, but their workplace is not! Their home has power back on & water available, but they’re under a boil water restriction until further notice. They have a sewer restriction too, & have to limit flushing in case of backup. There is a way ti use trash bags in a toilet with kitty litter for precautions too. They removed their storm shutter and no windows were broken on the panels that lost some of its storm window slats. They do not have wifi & cell service is spotty.
Zach went up to work this morning 10/12/24 with the other managers to access the damage. He messaged me that it is terrible. The restaurant was filled with sand, grime, & debris from the neighborhood. They lost all the food in the cooler which they had to throw away. The freezer food was fine, and still frozen solid, and they are going to donate it to the employees and the leftovers are being donated to the community. Clean up is beginning. Still no update how long they will be closed.
