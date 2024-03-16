Help support the Barnes family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $27,327
Campaign funds will be received by Neal Barnes
Hello everyone, The Barnes family is an awesome and loving family and always helps people when they are in need. I would love if the community could come together and help this family and send them thoughts and prayers. Last Thursday little Eli was taken to urgent care because they thought his appendix was causing him pain. The doctor at urgent care sent him for imaging at Enloe hospital. Enloe did a CT scan and saw a large softball sized mass by his bladder, so they flew him down to Sutter Davis. On Friday the surgical team at Sutter Davis took out the mass and a small part of his small intestine. Eli is recovering very well from that surgery. They have been waiting on pathology results since Friday and those finally came today (most of them). Little E has a mature B-cell lymphoma (non Hodgkins). We don’t have the exact name of the cancer yet. He will have more tests tomorrow and Friday to determine if there is spread and he will have his first treatment on Friday. Right now they are looking at 13 weeks of treatment. I know it would mean the world to this family if you guys could say a prayer and share this post. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers.
Get well Eli!!
Go MAGA is right young man. We need you to get healthy. Your family, Coach Mel and everyone you know and so many who love you that you've never even met, like me, love you and are praying for you to become a healthy, strong MAGA Warrior for God.
Praying for God to restore Eli to full health and for hope, comfort and peace for your family as you navigate thru this treatment and healing.
Lifting Eli & the Barnes Family up in prayer 🙏 . I stand with you that God our Great Physician brings a miracle of healing. In the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus. Amen
I will keep you all in my prayers.
Love and prayers to all the family❤️
We're praying for you and your family, Eli ! Keep walking with God, Brother!
I'm praying for Eli and your family daily!
May God’s almighty healing hand be upon you all!
Also sending prayers
May God strengthen Eli and his family. Lord I ask you to bless this family in their time of need. Let them see you hand at work in Eli life in Jesus name! We send our love and prayers !
Praying for your healing
Wish I could send the entire amount. God bless!
God bless and keep this family wrapped in his arms.
Praying for peace and healing! 🙏🏻🙏🏻
I am praying for your son. PLEASE ask your hospital if they have any Reiki Practitioner's that volunteer at that hospital. Reiki will help your son. I am a certified practitioner, If I lived closer, I would come myself. God Bless You.
March 16th, 2024
Eli was admitted back into the hospital on March 12 for his third round of chemotherapy. The week before coming to the hospital Eli felt great had tons of energy and was his old self again. Upon being admitted back into the hospital Eli had another LP with chemo placed into his spine and a new feeding tube was placed as well. This stay we learned his chemotherapy was changing a little, they introduced a new medication this new medication causes flu like symptoms which can be severe at times. Another thing we learned is this new med strips his body of folate so he will have to have a blood transfusion. My wife and I are currently trying to do the direct blood donor program for Eli. Our insurance may or may not cover this so we have to pay out of pocket for this. The estimated cost is anywhere from $10,000 to $25,000 per transfusion. If you would like to help us cover this cost for our son please consider give what the lord leads you to give. Prayers for Eli are always appreciated, God bless you all
February 16th, 2024
Our son Eli is a trooper at 12 years old he has been so strong throughout this whole process. Gods grace is upon him.On February 5 of last week he was admitted back into the hospital the chemotherapy caused his white blood cell count to drop to zero and also caused mouth and throat sore preventing him from eating. Due to this he also lost some weight which he doesn’t have any to spare. While he was in the hospital they placed a feed tube in him so he can eat they also gave him some shots that make his body produce more white blood cells. He is doing better now he still has a long road in front of him with more chemotherapy and more hospital stays. We really appreciate all the prayers and financial help everyone has given as we are on this journey that God has Eli and our family on.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.