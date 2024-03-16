Help support the Barnes family

Hello everyone, The Barnes family is an awesome and loving family and always helps people when they are in need. I would love if the community could come together and help this family and send them thoughts and prayers. Last Thursday little Eli was taken to urgent care because they thought his appendix was causing him pain. The doctor at urgent care sent him for imaging at Enloe hospital. Enloe did a CT scan and saw a large softball sized mass by his bladder, so they flew him down to Sutter Davis. On Friday the surgical team at Sutter Davis took out the mass and a small part of his small intestine. Eli is recovering very well from that surgery. They have been waiting on pathology results since Friday and those finally came today (most of them). Little E has a mature B-cell lymphoma (non Hodgkins). We don’t have the exact name of the cancer yet. He will have more tests tomorrow and Friday to determine if there is spread and he will have his first treatment on Friday. Right now they are looking at 13 weeks of treatment. I know it would mean the world to this family if you guys could say a prayer and share this post. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers.