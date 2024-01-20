Father of A JAN 6 SON

My Son (Joseph Hutchinson III) is in Federal Prison. He's there because he had the noble and readiness to help the weak (to protect a woman) at the January 6th event. It cost me $20,000 dollars to bond my son out of federal prison the 1st time and its costing me even more now that he has not been sentenced. I MISS HIM! I have worked all my life with Cerebral Palsy, and I never asked the Government for anything, but this is taking a toll on my family and its resources. Remember us in your prayer and keep the FAITH THAT GOD WILL BE MERCIFUL ON THE U.S.A.