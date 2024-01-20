Father of A JAN 6 SON

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $294
Campaign funds will be received by Joe Hutchinson, Jr.
My Son (Joseph Hutchinson III) is in Federal Prison. He's there because he had the noble and readiness to help the weak (to protect a woman) at the January 6th event. It cost me $20,000 dollars to bond my son out of federal prison the 1st time and its costing me even more now that he has not been sentenced. I MISS HIM! I have worked all my life with Cerebral Palsy, and I never asked the Government for anything, but this is taking a toll on my family and its resources. Remember us in your prayer and keep the FAITH THAT GOD WILL BE MERCIFUL ON THE U.S.A.
