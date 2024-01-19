Help the Kolstads Fight Medical Kidnap of Minor

Raised:
I am setting up this GiveSendGo campaign for my brother and sister-in-law, who have fallen victim to the forced trans ideology, government and medical tyranny that resulted in the medical kidnapping of their 14-year-old child in Montana, facilitated by Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow, MT, along with Montana CPS. They have been threatened, intimidated, mocked, had their characters attacked, and custody is being stripped from them because they did not consent to transitioning a 14-year-old child in mental crisis. They need our help to meet the mounting expenses and legal fees as they fight to get their daughter back in a system that has become corrupt and weaponized against families. Will you please help us and stand with them? If this can happen in Montana of all places, none of us are safe, and neither are our children. Help us bring their daughter home.
Hopefully, this helps. The state is wrong on this. The left has failed American society.
Keep up the good fight! I believe someday she will thank you for your efforts.
My histrionic 5th grade teacher encouraged me to tell her my parents were abusive. I will never forget my mom's crying when CPS almost took us away, and those two-faced "counselors" who gave me a place to dramatically vent in exchange for a bowl of lentils; my future.
Thank you for what you’re doing! True courage and steadfast integrity, that describes the two of you. I’m praying for your family Todd & Krista.
We all have to push back against the satanic transgender trend in any way we can. Children should be able to grow up first before making life-changing decisions. Their parents should have the right to keep them from self-destruction. Praying for the Kolstad's, their daughter, and all the other families dealing with this terrible issue.
I pray this nightmare ends for your family.
Espero que consigam ganhar as batalhas legais e parar o processo de transição da vossa filha, e tê-la de volta na vossa família.
Thank you for standing up to this evil. May God continue to give you the strength to keep going.
I hope you prevail against these evil people.
Together! God bless, praying now.
Good luck
Thank you for standing up for all parents
March 12th, 2024
Hi Everyone,
Krista here....I apologize for not keeping updates posted. This continues to be a long fight that Todd and I had no idea how to even begin to battle, and we found ourselves incredibly exhausted and depressed, for the last few weeks.
Thank you all for your prayers and support. It helps more than you know. Today I woke up re-energized to fight this fight!
Our daughter Holly was transported to Canada to live with her birth mother. If you have followed our story, you know why we had issues with this placement. We are devasted and concerned for her mental health and physical well-being.
So many legal battles are starting to unfold. We have to pave the way, so this does not happen to another family. We have lost our daughter, and our family has been torn apart, but now I am fighting for all of you. With every win my family can score from this failed system we are going to get the system changed so that another family does not have to fight this fight and can walk into a winning situation.
Again, I thank you for your support. Together we will win and make a difference.
Krista Cummins-Kolstad
