Help the Kolstads Fight Medical Kidnap of Minor

I am setting up this GiveSendGo campaign for my brother and sister-in-law, who have fallen victim to the forced trans ideology, government and medical tyranny that resulted in the medical kidnapping of their 14-year-old child in Montana, facilitated by Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow, MT, along with Montana CPS. They have been threatened, intimidated, mocked, had their characters attacked, and custody is being stripped from them because they did not consent to transitioning a 14-year-old child in mental crisis. They need our help to meet the mounting expenses and legal fees as they fight to get their daughter back in a system that has become corrupt and weaponized against families. Will you please help us and stand with them? If this can happen in Montana of all places, none of us are safe, and neither are our children. Help us bring their daughter home.