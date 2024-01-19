Campaign Image

Supporting Magapalooza National Patriot Campouts

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $9,541

Campaign created by christina mcdaniels

Campaign funds will be received by christina mcdaniels

Supporting Magapalooza National Patriot Campouts

After great success the last 4 years organizing patriot weekend campouts in 4 different states Enoch's News Blast is asking for your help to make this year's campouts even better, and to organize them in 3 states this year. One is already planned for Newaygo County Michigan the weekend of July 19th. Enoch needs your help in order to organize 2 more. He is planning on organizing one near where Washington crossed the Delaware river, and for the first time, one west of the Mississippi. 

It does take funds to organize these campouts because there are no ticket sales. Funds will be used for everything from the rental of the large circus style tents, tables and chairs, food, bottled water, and for securing the sites. 

The campaign goal is for the total of all 3 of the events. 

Please help make this year's Magapalooza's even more exciting! 

-Thank you, elENoCHle
Recent Donations
Show:
Rod Blakney -4Blake
$ 17.00 USD
2 months ago

Have a safe trip and have a great time in Colorado brother. That is where I was born and lived until 5 years ago. Look forward to seeing your videos and pics. What a great time that would be to hang with fellow patriots and ANON's.

Marsi C
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

These campouts look amazing and I hope to join you some day! God bless you for uniting great patriots!

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
2 months ago

Connected Research
$ 47.00 USD
2 months ago

WWG1WGA!

Just Jodie
$ 47.00 USD
2 months ago

One sleeve up! Let’s gooo MAGAPALOOZA! Thank you for all your hard work Enoch!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

MAGAPALOOZA
$ 17.00 USD
2 months ago

have fun

Josh Allen 17 fan
$ 117.00 USD
3 months ago

I'm at Magapalooza in spirit! WWG1WGA

Jeremy Wilshere
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

sharonlovish
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you!

Nicholas McCormic
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope to be able to join you guys one day! I can't wait for the "Eye of the Storm" episode... 👊🐸

Lesley Kushner
$ 17.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 47.00 USD
3 months ago

Have a good time God bless you

Connie Odom
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeneal Monet
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Kellyannlu17
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Will gladly support fellowship

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
4 months ago

Have a great time

