MISSION STATEMENT:    ProLifeSupport.Org. is a health information and funding source to save the lives of the pre-born, born babies and their mothers.

Misinformation and/or the wrong medical data about the baby they carry for the term of the pregnancy is confusing to the mother. The results of a medically induced abortion, or a physician contracted abortion is the destruction of the baby (a human life) and the medical trauma on the mother, physically and psychologically.

ProLife Support.Org Is a simple funding source to organizations that believe saving the life of the baby and the mothers care is a legacy for her family and



Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

I knew before you were born x

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying funds get raised.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Paul and Rosie Rossi
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Dan
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Thank you for protecting new born babies as well as their Mom's plus reaching out with the Gospel to all in that process! Praying that God bless Prolife Support abundantly!

tom
$ 30.00 USD
11 months ago

Life in a u;trasound Could be your grandchild

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

God bless all our children

Thomas Bandyk
$ 30.00 USD
11 months ago

I am pro-life with few exceptions. A life member of the APHA. People ,now have so many choices to avoid a pregnancy, Personal responsibility.??? i have the medical background. Killing a child.is so wrong.One has to live with that. The family has to life with that. Life is hard enough. Motherhood is a gift.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

God be the glory!

  • Our prayer, God have the glory and success for funding ProLife Support.

