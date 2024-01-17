Monthly Goal:
USD $100,000
Total Raised:
USD $610
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by ProLife Support LLC
MISSION STATEMENT: ProLifeSupport.Org. is a health information and funding source to save the lives of the pre-born, born babies and their mothers.
Misinformation and/or the wrong medical data about the baby they carry for the term of the pregnancy is confusing to the mother. The results of a medically induced abortion, or a physician contracted abortion is the destruction of the baby (a human life) and the medical trauma on the mother, physically and psychologically.
ProLife Support.Org Is a simple funding source to organizations that believe saving the life of the baby and the mothers care is a legacy for her family and
I knew before you were born x
Praying funds get raised.
Thank you for protecting new born babies as well as their Mom's plus reaching out with the Gospel to all in that process! Praying that God bless Prolife Support abundantly!
Life in a u;trasound Could be your grandchild
God bless all our children
I am pro-life with few exceptions. A life member of the APHA. People ,now have so many choices to avoid a pregnancy, Personal responsibility.??? i have the medical background. Killing a child.is so wrong.One has to live with that. The family has to life with that. Life is hard enough. Motherhood is a gift.
God be the glory!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.