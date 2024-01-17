MISSION STATEMENT: ProLifeSupport.Org. is a health information and funding source to save the lives of the pre-born, born babies and their mothers.

Misinformation and/or the wrong medical data about the baby they carry for the term of the pregnancy is confusing to the mother. The results of a medically induced abortion, or a physician contracted abortion is the destruction of the baby (a human life) and the medical trauma on the mother, physically and psychologically.

ProLife Support.Org Is a simple funding source to organizations that believe saving the life of the baby and the mothers care is a legacy for her family and







