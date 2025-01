URGENT HELP FOR ROSEANN CLAIRE PAOLINI

I LIVE IN A MOST BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY TOWN , I WALK EVERYWHERE, FOR THE PAST SEVEN YEARS CARLESS . I AM PHYSICALLY IN GOOD CONDITION, AT 71 IT IS STARTING TO WEAR THIN . I LIVE A VERY SIMPLE LIFE SO TO HELP OTHERS. NOW MICHAEL SAYS IT IS MY TURN . I BELIEVE HE IS CORRECT IN THE CLEAR FACTS , YES . WHY ? TO HAVE THE TOOLS ON THIS EARTH , AS LONG AS GOD KEEPS ME HERE . TO KEEP HELPING OTHERS . FOR THE FIRST TWO YEARS OF MY LIFE , FROM BIRTH TO TWO YEARS I LIVED HOMELESS ON THE STREETS , GOD HAS THE PLAN . HE KEPT ME TO HELP NEEDY SOULS . NOW I PRAY GOD AND ALL ANGELS OUT THERE , WILL HELP ME , SECURE A SAFE HOME , VEHICLE & CASH NEEDED TO PAY IT FORWARD , UNTIL OUR LOVING GRACIOUS LORD JESUS CHRIST TAKES ME HOME . ALL FOR THE GLORY FOR GOD. I AM GRATEFUL FOR EVERY BREATH , SO TO SERVE . I THANK OUR GOD FOR BRINGING ME HERE TO ALL OF YOU ANGELS , SO I CAN CONTINUE HIS WORK . I PRAY FOR EVERYONE . PLEASE IF YOU CONSIDER MY PRESENT SITUATION IN HELPING ME , I AM SOOOO VERY GRATEFUL . FOREVER IN MY HEART & PRAYERS UNCEASINGLY .

GOD BLESS EVERYONE …… LOVE ❤️ PEACE ☮️JOY 💫HEALTH 🙏GRATITUDE ☦️ AMEN

I APOLOGIZE FOR THE PICTURE . I AM TRULY GRATEFUL FOR ANY URGENT ‼️ HELP!.!.!.!.