Medical expense for Lindsay’s recovery and rehab

On Saturday January 13th,  Caleb and Lindsay were traveling home from meeting friends when they were involved in an accident that occurred when a car driving the wrong direction on the highway started a accident that resulted in a five car pile up. Caleb and Lindsay were hit from the front and then slammed in the back by a tractor trailer. 

Caleb sustained injuries that were not serious but Lindsay sustained many  injuries  that included a serious spinal cord injury. 

We are raising money for the ongoing therapy that Lindsay will need to make a recovery from this devastating injury, They have a long road ahead that includes physical therapy, medical bills, and eventually changes in housing that will be needed. 

Recent Donations
Kim and Greg Hughes
$ 300.00 USD
2 days ago

Lindsay and Caleb, January 13th is a day that forever changed your lives. It is also a day that many others like us will never forget. I can honestly say, we think and talk about you often. It's incredibly heartbreaking that this happened to you both. We will continue to pray, think of you and ALWAYS hope for a breakthrough for you to have your quality of life improve. All our love, Kim and Greg.

Alyssas Family
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

May this new year bring you strength and continued progress on your recovery journey. Wishing you brighter days ahead filled with love, joy, and hope.

Larry and Doreen
$ 250.00 USD
15 days ago

We hope this will help with your ongoing medical expenses. I lift you up in prayer often! May 2025 be a year of improvement, whether big or small! Love you, lady!

Luke Jones
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Continuing prayers for strength and recovery. Psalm 34:4-5

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

GOD bless you both. Wishing you both GOD's peace and mercies.

Donna Schmitt
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

My thoughts and prayers are with you , Caleb and your families. I miss you more than you can know.

John and Marcia
$ 300.00 USD
25 days ago

Thanks for the update. Praying for you and thinking of you so often! May you sense all the love and care of those you know and those you have never met. We are with you! Extra prayers this season! 🙏❤️🕊️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Pray that the good Lord meets your every need. Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Sarah
$ 150.00 USD
26 days ago

I love you linds!! I have continuously been praying for you! I know God will touch and heal you when the time is right!! Keep up the hard work and keep leaning into God each and every day!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Cam and Jess
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

God bless and keep up the good work!

Robert Rauch
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you both so much, Your cousin. P.s. “And if God cares so wonderfully for the wildflowers that are here today and gone tomorrow, he will certainly care for you. So why do you have such little faith?” Mathew 6:30

Eaton family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Randi Brock
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Eaton family
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying, Praying, Praying

Susan Renzulli
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Dear Lindsay and Caleb, My prayers continue to be with you for a miracle from the Lord. All things are possible with God and I pray He hears and answers the multitude of prayers that are lifted up to Him daily for you. Blessings and love to you.

Laurie
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Dear Lindsay and Caleb , I pray for You and Caleb everyday and have our friends praying too! I know GOD will make BEAUTY from this situation! I LOVE YOU and YOUR WHOLE FAMILY!! We have been Friends in Christ and will be FOREVER!!

