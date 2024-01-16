Medical expense for Lindsay’s recovery and rehab

On Saturday January 13th, Caleb and Lindsay were traveling home from meeting friends when they were involved in an accident that occurred when a car driving the wrong direction on the highway started a accident that resulted in a five car pile up. Caleb and Lindsay were hit from the front and then slammed in the back by a tractor trailer.

Caleb sustained injuries that were not serious but Lindsay sustained many injuries that included a serious spinal cord injury.

We are raising money for the ongoing therapy that Lindsay will need to make a recovery from this devastating injury, They have a long road ahead that includes physical therapy, medical bills, and eventually changes in housing that will be needed.