Medical expense for Lindsay’s recovery and rehab

On Saturday January 13th, Caleb and Lindsay were traveling home from meeting friends when they were involved in an accident that occurred when a car driving the wrong direction on the highway started a accident that resulted in a five car pile up. Caleb and Lindsay were hit from the front and then slammed in the back by a tractor trailer.
Caleb sustained injuries that were not serious but Lindsay sustained many injuries that included a serious spinal cord injury.
We are raising money for the ongoing therapy that Lindsay will need to make a recovery from this devastating injury, They have a long road ahead that includes physical therapy, medical bills, and eventually changes in housing that will be needed.
Lindsay and Caleb, January 13th is a day that forever changed your lives. It is also a day that many others like us will never forget. I can honestly say, we think and talk about you often. It's incredibly heartbreaking that this happened to you both. We will continue to pray, think of you and ALWAYS hope for a breakthrough for you to have your quality of life improve. All our love, Kim and Greg.
May this new year bring you strength and continued progress on your recovery journey. Wishing you brighter days ahead filled with love, joy, and hope.
We hope this will help with your ongoing medical expenses. I lift you up in prayer often! May 2025 be a year of improvement, whether big or small! Love you, lady!
Continuing prayers for strength and recovery. Psalm 34:4-5
GOD bless you both. Wishing you both GOD's peace and mercies.
My thoughts and prayers are with you , Caleb and your families. I miss you more than you can know.
Thanks for the update. Praying for you and thinking of you so often! May you sense all the love and care of those you know and those you have never met. We are with you! Extra prayers this season! 🙏❤️🕊️
Pray that the good Lord meets your every need. Merry Christmas!
I love you linds!! I have continuously been praying for you! I know God will touch and heal you when the time is right!! Keep up the hard work and keep leaning into God each and every day!!
God bless and keep up the good work!
Love you both so much, Your cousin. P.s. “And if God cares so wonderfully for the wildflowers that are here today and gone tomorrow, he will certainly care for you. So why do you have such little faith?” Mathew 6:30
Praying, Praying, Praying
Dear Lindsay and Caleb, My prayers continue to be with you for a miracle from the Lord. All things are possible with God and I pray He hears and answers the multitude of prayers that are lifted up to Him daily for you. Blessings and love to you.
Dear Lindsay and Caleb , I pray for You and Caleb everyday and have our friends praying too! I know GOD will make BEAUTY from this situation! I LOVE YOU and YOUR WHOLE FAMILY!! We have been Friends in Christ and will be FOREVER!!
