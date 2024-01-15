PLEASE HELP if you're able

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Sherry Hendey
Hi everyone. I live alone, and now it's my turn to humble myself and kindly ask my brothers and sisters in Christ for financial help. I got a reliable vehicle to get to work and to get to my disabled Mother who lives out of state. I am her Power Of Attorney, so a reliable vehicle is absolutely necessary. This is so embarrassing, but I really need help (if you can afford it, and the LORD puts it up on your heart to do so). I appreciate your help alot more than you know! If you cannot afford it, please pray for me and my family. Thanks so much in advance, and may our Heavenly Father bless you, in Jesus Christ's Name. 🙏❤️
Hi friend! Wish I could give more, I'm always keeping you in my prayers
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.