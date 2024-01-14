Hope and Healing Psychiatric Service Dog

Dear Give Send and Go community:





We come together in memory of an exceptional young man who faced a silent mental health struggle with undiagnosed depression and lost his battle to suicide. In honor of Emerik Moser, we aim to raise funds for a specially trained service dog that will not only serve as a companion but also play a vital role in suicide prevention for someone else that is battling the same demons. Our goal is for this highly specialized dog to provide a Lifeline for those who may be battling the same Darkness, for them to never feel alone and unimportant and to have an “anchoring life” that needs them just as much as they need it. A service dog trained to offer emotional support and other specialized assistance can make a significant, positive impact on someone's mental well-being and can alert other family members to the need for further intervention. By raising awareness about suicide, we also hope to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and emphasize the importance of compassion and understanding. Your contribution will not only help us honor a precious life, but will also extend a hand to those who so desperately need love and support; those whose lives depend on it.





Together let's take a step towards preventing another individual from succumbing to the pain and feelings of isolation that come with mental health challenges. Join us in creating a legacy of Hope, Compassion and Resilience. Every donation brings us one step closer to providing someone with this valuable resource that could help save their life. Thank you for being a beacon of light in our fight against suicide.





With deep gratitude,





-Devon Grove-Merritt

and team at Helpful Paws LLC



