Help with Rebecca's medical bills

In mid November of 2023, Rebecca started experiencing significant abdominal pain. A visit to our primary care physician did not turn up any infection and led to an ultrasound. The ultrasound showed some concerning cysts on Rebecca's ovaries. A follow up MRI revealed a mass in her sigmoid colon. Following this we met with a colorectal surgeon and scheduled a colonoscopy and biopsy. Rebecca had surgery to have a hysterectomy and the affected part of her colon removed. The biopsy came back positive for stage four colon cancer.
We are amazed at how God has prepared us for this part of our journey. Just a few months ago our then seven-year-old asked me, "Why is everyone around us suffering, but we aren't?" God had allowed us to taste suffering through those around us and learn through watching and supporting them before taking us through this trial.
We are aware that our situation is not unique. Many people are struggling through their own battles, medical or otherwise. We are blessed with a great God, a loving church, good friends, and a wonderful family. You probably fit into one or more of those categories!
We are so appreciative that you are willing and able to partner with us during this period of need. Please remember to keep us in prayer as well!
We love you guys and are praying for you.
Love you all!
Toby and Rebecca, I’ve been praying for you. Hang in there. The Lord is the same yesterday, today, and forever.
Rebecca, I continue to pray for you and your family.
Toby and Rebecca, we're praying for you and your family!
Love you guys.
We know the Lord will help ya’ll persevere through this trial. Sending love and prayers from the West Coast!
Joshua 1:9
We are praying for our sweet Rebecca and family!
Love you! 💗
April 5th, 2024
Rebecca started paying bills this week. So far we have over $8,000 in bills we owe, with more coming in. We've hit our in network cap, but we have bills from last year when we hadn't hit our cap yet. In addition, we will have out of network costs. The numbers are nowhere near the actual costs, thanks to insurance. Those numbers are astronomical. $8,000 is a big enough number on it's own. That said, we are thankful for all of you who have given and we trust in God's provision. Cody Carnes' song, "Firm Foundation" has been playing on a loop in my head,
"And I've still got joy in chaos
I've got peace that makes no sense
So I won't be going under
I'm not held by my own strength
'Cause I build my life on Jesus
He's never let me down
He's faithful through every season
So why would He fail now?
He won't!"
March 6th, 2024
Okay, after my update last week I called our insurance provider and got additional information. I had not realized that our plan had an out of pocket max, after which insurance covers at 100%. Of course, that only applies to the things that insurance actually chooses to cover, but it is still a huge blessing. The total out of pocket max is $21,000. Now, that includes the out of network number and we have only been in network so far. But since we know we will have expenses that insurance does not cover, like IV Infusion Therapy, it seems like a reasonable target.
Praise God for his provision!
Live 4 Him,
Toby
February 28th, 2024
You can find frequent updates on Rebecca's health and journey on her Caring Bridge site at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/rebeccaphillips.
However, we've received requests for additional information on our financial needs and I thought it would be appropriate to share those here. Rebecca and I do have medical insurance through my employment at Boston Scientific. However, it is a high deductible plan and we pay something like 20% of the medical bills once we hit that deductible. Thus far, we have received about $200,000 in medical charges from Rebecca's scans and surgery. Assuming we will be on the hook for 20% of that, we will owe $40,000 just from that diagnosis, surgery, and hospitalization. In addition, Rebecca is now meeting with medical oncologists to determine the best course forward, and then will be receiving regular chemo treatments for at least six months. The point is, more bills are coming and will come for some time. Honestly, I try not to dwell on it, because it is overwhelming. There is literally no possible way for us to afford her medical care, even with pretty decent insurance. Of course, getting her treatment isn't much of a decision. It's something that needs to happen, and so we move forward, one step at a time, confident that God will provide in due time.
Thank you all for your support and feel free to reach out with additional questions or comments.
Live 4 Him,
Toby
