Help with Rebecca's medical bills

In mid November of 2023, Rebecca started experiencing significant abdominal pain. A visit to our primary care physician did not turn up any infection and led to an ultrasound. The ultrasound showed some concerning cysts on Rebecca's ovaries. A follow up MRI revealed a mass in her sigmoid colon. Following this we met with a colorectal surgeon and scheduled a colonoscopy and biopsy. Rebecca had surgery to have a hysterectomy and the affected part of her colon removed. The biopsy came back positive for stage four colon cancer.

We are amazed at how God has prepared us for this part of our journey. Just a few months ago our then seven-year-old asked me, "Why is everyone around us suffering, but we aren't?" God had allowed us to taste suffering through those around us and learn through watching and supporting them before taking us through this trial.

We are aware that our situation is not unique. Many people are struggling through their own battles, medical or otherwise. We are blessed with a great God, a loving church, good friends, and a wonderful family. You probably fit into one or more of those categories!

We are so appreciative that you are willing and able to partner with us during this period of need. Please remember to keep us in prayer as well!