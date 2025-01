NTW's Food Truck Ministry to feed the homeless

@new_testament_warrior.

GOD PLACED THIS ON MY HEART TO SHARE WITH YOU.

I AM 41 YEARS OLD

MY FAMILY AND I LIVE IN WICHITA, KANSAS. NINE YEARS AGO, I WAS HOPELESS, HELPLESS, HEARTLESS AND A SEVERE DRUG ADDICT. BECAUSE OF MY ADDICTION, I BECAME HOMELESS, AND LOST EVERYTHING. EVERYONE IN MY LIFE HAD WRITTEN ME OFF, AND I SHOULDN’T EVEN BE ALIVE TODAY. GOD HAD OTHER PLANS! ONE DAY, IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER, I WAS SITTING ALONE IN AN EMPTY MCDONALD’S TO WARM UP AND GET OUT OF THE FREEZING RAIN. I WAS GOING THROUGH SEVERE WITHDRAWALS AND IN A LOSING BATTLE OF CONVINCING MYSELF LIFE IS WORTH LIVING. I HADN’T EATEN ANYTHING IN SEVERAL DAYS. I WAS STARVING TO THE POINT MY STOMACH WAS PHYSICALLY HURTING. MY WILL TO LIVE WAS NEARLY NONEXISTENT. I WAS DECIDING WHEN, NOT WHERE I WAS GOING TO TAKE MY LIFE. AS I SAT THERE COLD AND DIRTY, WITH A LOADED PISTOL IN MY POCKET, A WELL-DRESSED MAN SAT DOWN RIGHT BESIDE ME HOLDING A TRAY FULL OF FOOD. HE BEGAN TELLING ME ABOUT WHEN HE WAS IN THE SAME SITUATION. I REMEMBER HE MOSTLY TALKED ABOUT JESUS AND FORGIVENESS.

UNFORTUNATELY, I DON’T REMEMBER HIS EXACT WORDS (ALL I COULD FOCUS ON WAS THE FOOD). THE MAN HUGGED ME, TOLD ME THAT HE LOVED ME AND MOST IMPORTANTLY THAT JESUS LOVES ME. HE SLID THE TRAY OF FOOD IN FRONT OF ME AND TOLD ME

EVERYTHING WAS GOING TO BE OKAY AND LEFT. I SAY THIS WITH ABSOLUTE CERTAINTY: THE $10.00 TRAY OF DOLLAR MENU ITEMS, ALONG WITH THE LOVE AND COMPASSION HE SHOWED ME, KEPT ME FROM TAKING MY OWN LIFE. SHORTLY AFTER THIS, I ASKED JESUS CHRIST FOR FORGIVENESS AND THE NEXT DAY I WAS IN A DRUG TREATMENT FACILITY. I HAVE BEEN DRUG FREE SINCE APRIL 8TH, 2015. GOD SENT ME AN ANGEL THAT DAY AT MCDONALD’S.

HERE IS THE REASON I MADE THIS VIDEO:

WHILE I WAS LIVING ON THE STREETS, I MET SO MANY GOOD PEOPLE WITH UNFORTUNATE CIRCUMSTANCES. MANY SUFFERING FROM MENTAL ILLNESS AND/OR ADDICTION THAT SINCERELY WANTED HELP AND A BETTER LIFE. MOST JUST DIDN’T KNOW WHERE TO BEGIN. GOD HAS PLACED A MISSION ON MY HEART TO START A STREET MINISTRY. I WILL GO OUT INTO THE STREETS, NO MATTER THE NEIGHBORHOOD TO SHARE THE GOSPEL AND HOW JESUS BROKE MY CHAINS AND TRANSFORMED MY LIFE. WE WILL BE HANDING OUT BIBLES, CLOTHES, TOILETRIES, ETC., AND EQUIPPING THESE PEOPLE WITH TOOLS THEY NEED TO GET HELP. GOD HAS LED ME TO DO ALL OF THIS FROM A FOOD TRUCK THAT WILL PROVIDE A HOT MEAL AND THE GOSPEL. OUR MISSION IS TO FEED THE HEARTS AND BELLIES OF GOD’S BROKEN CHILDREN. ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO SOMEONE’S HEART IS THROUGH THEIR STOMACH. ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE STARVING TO THE POINT OF CONSIDERING SUICIDE. NOBODY DESERVES TO STARVE, NO MATTER THE CIRCUMSTANCES. WE WILL BE SHARING THE ENTIRE JOURNEY ACROSS ALL MY SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS. OUR PRAYER IS TO BRING AWARENESS TO THE FACT THAT JUST BECAUSE SOMEONE IS SUFFERING FROM MENTAL ILLNESS, ADDICTION OR HOMELESSNESS. THEY ARE STILL GOD’S CHILDREN AND SOMEONE’S SON, DAUGHTER, SISTER, BROTHER, MOTHER OR FATHER. THEY DESERVE JUST AS MUCH LOVE AS ANYONE ELSE. IF YOUR HEART LEADS YOU, PLEASE HELP ME HONOR THE LORD AND CONSIDER BLESSING & SUPPORTING OUR NEW FOOD TRUCK STREET MINISTRY. THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS.

