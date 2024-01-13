Making a new life after J6

Raised:
USD $6,118
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Beddingfield
Hello everyone, this is January 6th political prisoner Matthew Beddingfield. When January 6th happened, I was on my way to starting my business, but this false imprisonment put all of that on hold. In February 2022 I was arrested for participating in the protest against a stolen election. Ever since the day I was first placed in custody my life has been upended. Starting with the invasion of my personal life including my home being ransacked by FBI agents, to when I had my teeth knocked out in jail during an altercation over someone stealing from me. Even after I was released from jail after a month (thankfully) I had to wear an ankle monitor for a year and a half until I self-surrendered after sentencing, which severely hampered my freedom. Now at the current time I sit 4 months in to a 38-month prison sentence in Bennettsville SC. I consider myself and the majority of the people who were present on January 6th to be patriots, which is why we are being targeted. I believe America and its people are worth fighting for. At some point I hope to run for office as a representative so I can get in to Congress and show these traitors in government how to represent the American people the right way. So, to those who can afford it, any donations will be greatly appreciated. I will use these funds in part to set myself up after prison but even more so that I can become a potential campaign for office when the time comes. It will not only be a donation but an investment in the future of America. As I move forward with my life, I will understand more how precise freedom is, and why it must be defended. Thank you for your support and prayers for all of us J6 Patriots.
I am so sorry that you are having to endure this. I do believe that God has a purpose for you and your life. God will turn this around for good. Stay strong.
PRAYING
I stand and pray for you! God has this!
🙏
Praying for justice, peace and strength for those who are unjustly in bonds.
God bless you
Stay strong, and keep you faith in God.
You are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless you.
Praying for you brother, stay strong God is with you
Stay tough, Patriot!
May God be with you and protect you from the wicked evil of this regime.
