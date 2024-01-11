Pollock Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,142
Campaign funds will be received by Tina Pollock
~Isaiah 6:8 ~ Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us: Then said I, Here am I; send me. (Jonathan's favorite verse)
Jonathan & Olivia's father (Ben) grew up in a loving, Christian home. I (their mother) was raised quite the opposite. My stepfather told me he was the only God I needed to know, but that was far from the truth! I received the Lord Jesus Christ as Savior at the age of 17. We were married 3 years later, this year celebrating 40 years.
We determined to raise & dedicate our children to the Lord and by the grace of God He blessed us with 8 beautiful children (4 boys, 4 girls).
In Deuteronomy 6:6-9, the Lord shows us how He desires us to raise our children. We didn't want them to make the same mistakes we did. As part of that decision we home-schooled our children and taught them to love the Word of God and used it as their primary textbook. As Ben comes from an agricultural background, we focused much of our schooling on farming as well as history. Wallbuilders Curriculum, "America's Godly Heritage" was a pivotal tool in teaching History. We took many vacations visiting Historical sights of American History and the founding of it. This is one of the reasons Jonathan & Olivia have such a love for this country. It breaks their hearts as it does millions of Americans to see the decline of America & the trampling of the Constitution, which is our God-given birthright.
On January 5th, by invitation of the President, our family traveled to D.C., along with many others. On January 6th, after listening to President Trump speak, he invited the American people to go with him to the Capitol to peacefully protest our grievances against a stolen election. When we arrived at the Capitol we were met with a chaotic scene of C.S. gas grenades, rubber bullets being shot at the crowd along with people being beaten with batons by the Capitol Police. The scene was indescribable! The disappointment & betrayal by the park police & the orchestrators of the days events, which we now know were our own government, was more than the people could bear. All we had were one another.
A few people have questioned why Jonathan & Olivia were dressed in military camo and could they be Feds? First of all, I can assure you they are NOT Feds but American citizens ready to protect one another. We had all seen the destruction of what Antifa had done to the city weeks prior as a few of us had been there as well, praying at the Supreme Court, for our country. We had determined we were not going to allow innocent people to be attacked by Antifa at the rally on January 6th, 2021.
In Jonathan & Olivia's youth, while street preaching they learned to fearlessly proclaim the mysteries of the Gospel & see people come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, which is their passion. They carried this passion into many different ministries including missionary work in Guyana, Guatemala, Disaster Relief Organizations, orphanages, Bible Schools, etc.. Olivia has been involved in Prison Ministry for many years with her sisters and father, sharing the love of Christ and the hope we have in Him.
They were both raised on a farm and are not afraid of hard work. This work ethic carried on into their livelihoods; Jonathan with Ironwork & welding and Olivia with painting & home repair. God's given them both creative abilities & are both amazing artists in their fields and when they're together it's even more awesome!
As they're in their fiery furnace now, we know that God can protect them as He has done their entire lives, Hallelujah!
We want to invite America to join in their latest mission endeavor to be full-time Christian Missionaries in the Federal Prison System until the Lord changes destinations. Through your prayers, Jonathan, Olivia & the entire family have been overwhelmed with God's grace. Please continue to pray as all of the J6 families are walking through the valley of the shadow of death and we all need your prayers.
Note: Any donations will be to help Jonathan & Olivia with commissary or whatever they may need during this time.
~ Psalms 27:11-14 ~ Teach me thy way, O Lord, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies. Deliver me not over unto the will of mine enemies: for false witnesses are risen up against me, and such as breathe out cruelty. I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living. Wait on the LORD: be of good courage, and He shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the LORD. (One of Olivia's favorite passages.)
Boldly go where He leads you!
Never give up!
God bless you and your family.
Thank you for your sacrifice for our freedom and our country! Your faith in God has inspired us and May God bless you tenfold! It was nice seeing you last month in DC jail and thank you again for arranging our visitation. We pray for your freedom and your family 🙏
Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.“Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me.Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.(Matthew5:10-12 NIV)
We pray the Blessings of Christ's Holy Birth bring freedom to this young family. The Republican Assembly of Sumter County prays for and supports you. This donation is made possible by a generous donor and his wife. We humbly thank them for helping Jonathan and Olivia and ask our Heavenly Father to bless them and the entire Pollock family in Jesus' Name. Amen.
"God bless you!!! We are exceeding grateful for your gift. Thank you so very much. " By Tina Pollock
Republican assembly sends you their heartfelt wishes that this ordeal will soon end for you and all other political prisoners around this country. God Bless and stay strong.
The Republican Assembly of Sumter County, family, and friends are sending our prayers, encouragement, and gratitude to Jonathan, Olivia, and their families for their Faithfulness, Patriotism, and Courage. We thank Almighty God for His Unfathomable Mercy as we await Freedom for All. God Bless you. God Bless America.
The Republican Assembly of Sumter County, FL, sends the love and prayers of our members in support of Jonathan and Olivia. God bless them and your family and friends suffering through this torment. We stand with you in Faith, offering our financial support. Prayerfully yours, RASC Prison Outreach Committee
"We cannot express our gratefulness enough!! THANK YOU from Jonathan & Olivia and our family. We are beyond grateful for God loving Patriots like you." By Tina Pollock
our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
"Your prayers are being heard and we've seen God's hand so evident! Thank you so much, for your gift and prayers!! May the Lord bless you abundantly!" By Tina Pollock
You are in my daily prayers. Be strong. Wait for the Lord! With love and respect!
"God Bless you for lifting our family up before the Lord, we see His hand so evident! May the Lord bless and keep you. " By Tina Pollock
For The Cause of Christ
"Amen!! May the Lord be magnified and lifted up through it all. It's because of Him any of us get through the hard times. Thank you so much" By Tina Pollock
I am praying for each member of this precious family as you all strive to honor God, even through these difficult times.
"Thank you, Katie, your prayers mean the world to our family. Thank you for your kind gift. It will go directly to them. Love you" By Tina Pollock
Jonathan and Olivia and the Beautiful Pollock Family, We pray for God’s grace, mercy, justice and release of all of our J6ers, protection and provision for you all. Thank you for your service for our country. It is always a blessing to hear your call on Freedom Corner. Stay strong and put on the full armor of God, Patriots! Jesus loves you!
"Thank you CAPatriot for your kind words. God’s grace is sufficient, hallelujah! The Lord knows the injustice and He has the last word. Such peace" By Tina Pollock
Thank you and your family for loving America. God bless you!
"Your comment means so much! May our great nation return to “One Nation, under God.” God bless you" By Tina Pollock
Grace, mercy, and peace (inner calm, a sense of spiritual well-being) will be with us, from God the Father and from Jesus Christ, the Father’s Son, in truth and love. 2 John 1:3
"Thank you for the encouraging word and for your many thoughtful gifts!!" By Tina Pollock
January 8th, 2025
A message from Olivia:
January 6, 2025
marks one year that I've been locked behind cinderblock walls and razor wire fences.
At 12 o'clock midnight 1/6/2024, I was awakened by helicopters and armored vehicles outside of the house I was working at. In that moment, so many things raced through my head! When I heard my brother yell from his room across the house "Its OK Gods got something else for us!", I knew at that moment the next chapter of our lives was about to begin. I had no idea what it was going to intel., but I'd seen God lead us step by step and miracles played out before my eyes when we'd asked for His direction in the past. So in the midst of the chaos of an FBI raid, I felt Peace.
We walked out the front door with our hands on our head, facing a wall of spotlights coming from their vehicles and FBI agents yelling through megaphones at us to get on our knees! When we did, I looked over at my brother and as an older sister I couldn't have been more proud. Proud of the man he had become over the last three years and all he had been through, he'd allowed and trusted God to use and mold him into a Man and a Leader! The countless hours we had been privileged to share, talking and discussing life and what it was to let God lead your life. Sitting in the yard together watching the sunrise, drinking coffee and exchanging what we had learned or read in the Word that morning or just listening to music reminiscing on life and our dreams for the future.
With the dew of the night seeping through my jeans to my knees, I didn't know the next time I would have the chance to hug my brother’s neck or even speak to him. Because my own Government, who currently had their guns trained on my chest had labeled us terrorists, wanting to bury us in prison for something that every American should have the right to do; Protest a Wrong! And in our case, a Stolen Election.
So despite the threat and shouting, I stood up, walked over and gave him a hug and told him I loved him and couldn't be more proud of him.
After that they put us in separate cars and took us to the county jail where from there, over the course of a month, we would be moved & flown to 2 more jails before making it to DC, where we've been since February 2024.
Despite my fear that night that they would separate us and me being a female, they would put us in different jails, but God has allowed us to stay together and even get to see one another occasionally and even talk and goof off on the van rides to court. With this new year and the 4th anniversary of the day this all started, all I can say is God has a plan and purpose for each one of us, and when we let go of our comfortable and mundane lives and let God lead us, we can rest, knowing that wherever He puts us, our inabilities do not hold back Gods abilities, it just makes God shine brighter through it and you will sit back amazed at his goodness and might, even if that means spending some time behind bars, away from your family….But when has Freedom ever come without sacrifice?! We have an obligation as the next generation of Americans to not let these same atrocities happen to our children or generations to come.
Nov. 5th, I believe, God gave us a second chance as a Nation and it’s up to us to not waste that gift.
These past years have opened our eyes to the deterioration and unbalanced Justice system, the atrocities inside the prisons and jails, who have No intention for correction or reform but just to make money and destroy lives all while padding their own pockets. And then to see those same citizens return again and again after release. We cannot turn our backs now that we've seen it with our own eyes.
The 20th approaches and potential Pardons promised, we’ll be going back to our families and former lives. To live our lives in peace and freedom is all most of us want. But if we call ourselves American Patriots it’s our Duty now to do something about it, even if its just to put a voice to what we've seen in hope to change it for the hundreds and thousands of others who won't come out with us. God allowed us that day to be a part of something Greater than ourselves, but it’s our choice now, if we will allow Him to lead us, in being a part of Making our Country Great Again!
We don't want to be those soldiers like in Gideons story that God sent home because of being timid and unsure. I don't know about you but I'd like to be a part of the 300 God used to see the victory with, despite all odds that the enemy was too overwhelming!
So even if your wardrobe doesn't consist of only Orange, don't be afraid to ask the Lord for direction for your life this coming year. But if you do, don't be surprised if he takes you to places you'd never dream and watch what God will do. Even in just the little things, he’s right there with you and will give you strength when you think you can't make it another day. He wakes you with a smile on your face and joy in your heart that he has you there for a reason and will be Faithful till the end!
Isa. 40:28-31 & Psalms 27:13 have been my verses this past year and I've seen come to pass…….He Is Faithful!
We don't have to faint when going through dark and trying times in our lives, but can have wings like Eagles and FLY above them to Victory!
Hold Fast!
Olivia Pollock
Dccdc# 388313
DC jail Jan\6\ 2025
November 5th, 2024
A message from Olivia, from the DC jail, on the morning of the election:
Happy Election Day Patriots <3 Praying with y'all today, that God makes water in a dessert. Isaiah 40 - is what's been on my mind the last few days. Jonny and I memorized these verses together when this first started and it's so prevalent for this whole valley we've been in these last 4 years. So many families and loved ones are weary and longing to be restored home again, so many have worked day and night to expose and uncover the injustices in this land. But I'm thankful we have a God who can do exceedingly, abundantly more than we can even ask or think! "Hast thou not known, hast thou not heard, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth fainteth Not, neither is weary. He giveth power to the faint and to him that hath no might, he increaseth strength. Even the youth shall faint and be weary and the young men shall utterly fall. BUT those that wait upon the Lord will renew their strength, they will mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run and not grow weary, they shall walk and not faint!" Praying God raises the weary up and sets them upon a Rock above our enemies round about us. Gives us wisdom for the next leg of the journey and That we see our Country Great Again!!! He's raised up strong and Mighty Men and women for HIM all over this country. He will give us strength to leap over this wall like David said, and the songs and trumpets of Praise will be shouted in the weeks to come. HOLD FAST! HE IS FAITHFUL! FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!
August 21st, 2024
Letter from Jonathan:
I hope you like your birthday drawing. It’s a good reminder that God has always been faithful to us and we can rest in Him, knowing He will provide and carry us through just like He always has. Have faith and hold fast to His promises. God is good to us, he always has been and He always will be! I hope you’re not worrying about us too much, we’ll be fine in here. The Lord knows what we can handle. When we’re faced with a choice to trust the Lord or trust our own strength, the choice is clear. He has delivered time and time again when we leave it in His hands. Cannot wait to enjoy coffee with you and gather around telling stories with the family like old times.Soon! <3 <3
August 21st, 2024
Picture: Taken from the Congressional Cemetary looking toward Jonathan & Olivia’s “Mission Field” (as they call it),AKA: The DC Gulag.
~I Corinthians 15:54-58~
So when this corruptible shall have put on incorruption, and this mortal shall have put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory.
O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?
The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.
But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, for as much as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.
We’re so grateful to the Lord for His faithfulness, that no matter the circumstances, we can rest on His every promise, Hallelujah!
July 1st, 2024
July 1st, 2024
May 23rd, 2024
WORKOUT:
Ashli Babbitt 1-6-21 (Memorial Day this year and on January 6th, thereafter)
#4Ashliworkout
BUY-IN: 6 Burpees, (16 Rounds) 21 Lunges, 21 Squats, 21 Sit-Ups, 6 Burpees, FOR TIME
May 23rd, 2024
Letter from Olivia:
For the past few years my brother and I have done a Memorial Workout every year called "MURPH" in honor of Michael Murphy killed in combat. This year we would like you to join us in a Memorial Workout for Ashli Babbitt, Airforce Veteran killed while standing for our Rights and the Integrity of our voting system. This workout was written so no equipment is needed and it can be done even from a jail cell.
I will be doing this workout from the women's side of the DC jail and invite you to take the challenge as well, whether in jail or at home, then post your times with #4Ashliworkout and a message of love for Ashli's family. Her mother, Micki, who has spent over 600+ days standing for all of those imprisoned here in DC on Freedom Corner. Thank you
See next update for the workout.
May 23rd, 2024
We thank the Lord for His protection and all the answered prayers. Thank you for ALL of your support through prayer and giving!! It means more than you know.
We wanted to do something to help Micki Witthoeft and the others who stand outside of the DC Gulag each night giving those inside a voice, who have no voice. The Lord led us to have a Memorial Stone made to honor the memory of the ones who gave all on January 6, 2021. We will be bringing the monument to DC for the 2nd Annual Ashli Babbitt Freedom March on Memorial Day.
As long as we're here on this earth it will always be a struggle for the cause of Freedom, that's why it's so important to always remember Memorial Day. We give thanks to God for the ones who gave all.
And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. ~Romans 13:11 ~
Scroll to the next update to see a letter from Olivia.
March 21st, 2024
Thank you for all the letters, books, messages and commissary, their hearts are so encouraged!! A big answer to prayer is that they did get a bigger room for their church service. It is ironic that after 3 years of not having services because of not having a chaplain, they found one to come in so now they are having 2 services, Praise God they're pressing on and God's Word is going forth.
Olivia has been filling her pod with artwork trying to bring a little cheer and joy into a place where joy is scarce. She was asked to decorate some of the main rooms, which she's thrilled to do. Thankful for open doors to be able to share God's goodness with the inmates and C.O.'s.
It doesn't seem like this nightmare is ending any time soon, the arrests have increased regarding January 6. Please pray for our dear friend Thomas Osborne and many others who were (unjustly) arrested recently for "trespassing" on January 6th.
~Psalm 20:7-9~ Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the LORD our God. They are brought down and fallen: but we are risen, and stand upright. Save, LORD: let the king hear us when we call.......but GOD!!
(Art by Olivia)
February 18th, 2024
We are grateful and humbled by all the support for Jonathan, Olivia and our family!
We are blessed to be able to talk with them most days and hear how the Lord is answering prayers. There has not been a prayer that the Lord has not answered and they are continually thanking everyone for the constant prayers because the Lord hears every one. Some of the answered prayers are Safety (in certain very unsafe situations, which are many), opportunities to share the Love of God, shoes, even a simple cup of coffee . We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love by the inmates that Jonathan and Joseph (Hutchinson) received when they arrived at the (J6) pod in DC. We will never stop praying and speaking out on behalf of all of the POW's until they are home.
~Ephesians 6:19-20~ And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel, For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.
Olivia, at this time, is the only J6 inmate in the Women's Pod in DC and is in General Population. Although this could be a dangerous area at times, God has given her grace through it and she's praying for new opportunities to share. She and a few ladies were able to have a Bible Study and prayer time this morning which she was so grateful for. They didn't have much time but thankful for the time they did have. Her prayer is that it would turn into an ongoing Bible Study/prayer time.
Jonathan & Joseph are praying for more room for the Bible Study they are a part of. The room they are in now is filled to capacity, hallelujah! Praying it will continue to grow and that the men will be encouraged to hear God's Word and find hope in Him, which is our only hope.
~II Corinthians 5:20~ Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ's stead, be ye reconciled to God.
February 2nd, 2024
Letter from Olivia:
I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the Land of the Living. ~ Ps. 27:13-14~
Greetings from a prison cell, This has become one of my theme verses this past year as it speaks so true to me. The only thing that gives me strength and hope is that I HAVE seen His goodness in the land and because of that, I will not faint! I'm currently sitting in a Max Security cell, unable to leave for the 3rd day now, with nothing to listen to but the cries and screams of the mentally insane that occupy the other cells around me, as I wait for transport to DC. However, I had a few answers to prayer: I finally got a Bible!!, they turn the lights down at night (unlike the last place) and I got a piece of chocolate cake!! It's the little things in here. I have been reading Psalms and came across Ps. 146:7 "Which executeth judgement for the oppressed: which giveth food to the hungry. The Lord sets the prisoners free! As I read I thought, not necessarily freedom in the physical sense as freed from jail on our time but Spiritually Free, in that our hope is no longer in the world and the things or people in it, but in Christ alone who has set us Free indeed, through His Son. Freedom from the cares of this world for they are fleeting. Freedom from death and sin through his blood. Freedom from the hand of the wicked through the power of the Holy Ghost. He knows and created every hair on our head and we can call upon and recognize the God who cares for even the sparrow, how much more for His child. I have prayed God lead me every step, one step at a time and light my path and give me strength to walk it. He WILL place us where He needs us. I pray God gives me the wisdom and strength to be used no matter where I am. With Christ we are more than conquerors. He has given the Angels charge over us that not even our foot will be dashed upon a stone if not His will. In Psalm 35 it tells of the Lord fighting for us against our enemies, being our help, putting to shame those that wrongfully attack us....But it also says "I will thank you in the Great Congregation, in the mighty throng I will praise you." He may have allowed this in my life just so I could praise Him in the great congregation. The whole nation is watching and waiting for us to fail. Laughing at us, saying, "Where is your God now, you lost, you're in prison!" but had it not been for this trial we would not have had the platform to praise him in the "Mighty Throng!" The world is dying for a Saviour and we have the answer. With God you can truly walk in the shadow of death and not be afraid. He has given me true peace where I'm at.
We have been given an amazing country, the likes of which no other people have known, one founded with its trust in God. But we have long lost that trust and have given it to man. My prayer is that the Christians in America will start shouting His praise from the roof tops and making His goodness known. We've got to stop being dumb and deaf to the ways of the Lord. Pray for Revival in this land and God to heal our nation again. If we as Christians don't do it, no one can, because true Justice and Truth only come from the Lord. We have been slack far too long in upholding the principles this nation was founded upon. As long as there is breath in our lungs, no matter where we are, we have a job to do and a purpose for living. To proclaim the Lord God who created, loves and died for us!! For his is good and GREATLY TO BE PRAISED!!
Sing to the Lord, Bless His name; shew forth His Salvation from day to day, declare his Glory among the heathen, His wonders among all the People. ~Psalm 96:2
January 23rd, 2024
We've been sharing with Jonathan and Olivia about all the gifts given and prayers that all of you have been sending up for them. They and our entire family have felt very blessed and loved by your support.
Please continue to pray that the truth will continue to come forth about what really happened on January 6th so that justice will prevail for all of the J6 families.
~Psalm 27:13-14~ I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living. Wait on the LORD: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the LORD.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.