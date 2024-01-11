Pollock Family

~Isaiah 6:8 ~ Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us: Then said I, Here am I; send me. (Jonathan's favorite verse)

Jonathan & Olivia's father (Ben) grew up in a loving, Christian home. I (their mother) was raised quite the opposite. My stepfather told me he was the only God I needed to know, but that was far from the truth! I received the Lord Jesus Christ as Savior at the age of 17. We were married 3 years later, this year celebrating 40 years.

We determined to raise & dedicate our children to the Lord and by the grace of God He blessed us with 8 beautiful children (4 boys, 4 girls).

In Deuteronomy 6:6-9, the Lord shows us how He desires us to raise our children. We didn't want them to make the same mistakes we did. As part of that decision we home-schooled our children and taught them to love the Word of God and used it as their primary textbook. As Ben comes from an agricultural background, we focused much of our schooling on farming as well as history. Wallbuilders Curriculum, "America's Godly Heritage" was a pivotal tool in teaching History. We took many vacations visiting Historical sights of American History and the founding of it. This is one of the reasons Jonathan & Olivia have such a love for this country. It breaks their hearts as it does millions of Americans to see the decline of America & the trampling of the Constitution, which is our God-given birthright.

On January 5th, by invitation of the President, our family traveled to D.C., along with many others. On January 6th, after listening to President Trump speak, he invited the American people to go with him to the Capitol to peacefully protest our grievances against a stolen election. When we arrived at the Capitol we were met with a chaotic scene of C.S. gas grenades, rubber bullets being shot at the crowd along with people being beaten with batons by the Capitol Police. The scene was indescribable! The disappointment & betrayal by the park police & the orchestrators of the days events, which we now know were our own government, was more than the people could bear. All we had were one another.

A few people have questioned why Jonathan & Olivia were dressed in military camo and could they be Feds? First of all, I can assure you they are NOT Feds but American citizens ready to protect one another. We had all seen the destruction of what Antifa had done to the city weeks prior as a few of us had been there as well, praying at the Supreme Court, for our country. We had determined we were not going to allow innocent people to be attacked by Antifa at the rally on January 6th, 2021.

In Jonathan & Olivia's youth, while street preaching they learned to fearlessly proclaim the mysteries of the Gospel & see people come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, which is their passion. They carried this passion into many different ministries including missionary work in Guyana, Guatemala, Disaster Relief Organizations, orphanages, Bible Schools, etc.. Olivia has been involved in Prison Ministry for many years with her sisters and father, sharing the love of Christ and the hope we have in Him.

They were both raised on a farm and are not afraid of hard work. This work ethic carried on into their livelihoods; Jonathan with Ironwork & welding and Olivia with painting & home repair. God's given them both creative abilities & are both amazing artists in their fields and when they're together it's even more awesome!

As they're in their fiery furnace now, we know that God can protect them as He has done their entire lives, Hallelujah!

We want to invite America to join in their latest mission endeavor to be full-time Christian Missionaries in the Federal Prison System until the Lord changes destinations. Through your prayers, Jonathan, Olivia & the entire family have been overwhelmed with God's grace. Please continue to pray as all of the J6 families are walking through the valley of the shadow of death and we all need your prayers.

Note: Any donations will be to help Jonathan & Olivia with commissary or whatever they may need during this time.

~ Psalms 27:11-14 ~ Teach me thy way, O Lord, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies. Deliver me not over unto the will of mine enemies: for false witnesses are risen up against me, and such as breathe out cruelty. I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living. Wait on the LORD: be of good courage, and He shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the LORD. (One of Olivia's favorite passages.)







