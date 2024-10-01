Supporting the Albrecht family

One of my very best friends, Darren Albrecht, has been stricken with cancer ( esophageal tumor). He has been completely unable to work for months now and his medical bills along with his current living expenses have really taking a toll on his family. God has definitely put it on my heart to create this Givesendgo, as my best friend needs more help than I could ever provide by myself. He just finished his first round of chemo and I never imagined how horrible it could be. It is destroying my best friend right in front of my eyes. We both know that God will provide as always and I ask at very minimum if could you please pray for Darren and his family, share this post and if there's any way possible you could donate to help he and his family during this time I would be forever grateful. This is breaking my heart certainly more than I ever thought it could be broken. Please help my friend. Please!