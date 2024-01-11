Please Help Matthew Isaac and his Orphans

Hello, my name is Jennifer and I'm starting this new fundraiser for my dear Facebook friend, Matthew Isaac. He lives in Uganda and takes care of 25 orphans at St Matthew Children Foundation School. They are in need of food, rent money, clothing and shoes. If anyone can help out it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God Bless 💜





Matthew Isaac's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093953403705&mibextid=9R9pXO