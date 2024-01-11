Campaign Image

Please Help Matthew Isaac and his Orphans

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $477

Campaign created by Jennifer Pedone

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Pedone

Please Help Matthew Isaac and his Orphans

Hello, my name is Jennifer and I'm starting this new fundraiser for my dear Facebook friend, Matthew Isaac. He lives in Uganda and takes care of 25 orphans at St Matthew Children Foundation School. They are in need of food, rent money, clothing and shoes. If anyone can help out it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God Bless 💜


Matthew Isaac's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093953403705&mibextid=9R9pXO

Recent Donations
JakeyBoy
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

Love love love you guys God bless you amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Gods children come first
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Prayers for your family. Thank you for running this orphanage. Those babies need you ❤️

Line Nielsen
$ 8.00 USD
9 months ago

I pray for you kids amen❤

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Julie T. Jones
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Jesus rocks
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

We love you 🤗 … I pray it multiplies times 10!

Beat3
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Nobody can give everything but everybody can give something. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

May God bless you and keep you all. In his mighty name I pray.

pamela
$ 5.00 USD
10 months ago

love all that you’re doing! don’t give up!

Danielle
$ 5.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

Abby
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending love and strength and cuddles x x x

Errico Elizabeth
$ 19.00 USD
1 year ago

I pray blessings grow and grow in Jesus name I pray. Amen

