Sonja Holt Surgery Fund





Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

I am reaching out to you today asking for help because I am facing a health crisis. Recently, I was diagnosed with a prolapsed bladder which has totally collapsed and a collapsed uterus, requiring immediate surgical intervention. The upfront costs out of pocket are $8000 providing there are no complications, plus I have not been told the total cost of anesthesia yet.

My daughter is rallying together to ask for your generosity and support during this critical time. Your donations will directly contribute to covering the medical bills, surgical expenses, and after treatment. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant difference and bring hope to my family with less stress.

The sooner I can get this surgery and back on my feet and healed, I can get back to taking care of my family and friends.

Surgery is set for November 12th, 24





Your heartfelt contributions and sharing of this fundraiser within your networks will immensely impact my journey toward recovery. I so appreciate every single one of you.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity, prayers, and thoughts during this challenging time.

With deepest gratitude,

Sonja




