Supporting the Pocono Youth Orchestra

The Pocono Youth Orchestra (PYO) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing music enrichment for young musicians in our region. PYO was founded in 1987 by parents of young musicians, with the vision that their children would play together in a musical ensemble. That dream became a reality and continues today with Music Director Mr. Michael Montero and his mission to educate and inspire young musicians.



During the 2020-2021 season, PYO was canceled due to pandemic restrictions. In the fall of 2021, PYO returned with the support and enthusiasm of a number of dedicated musicians and their families, and it continues to prosper under Mr. Montero’s leadership. However, school closures and cancelation of music education opportunities has lead to a decline in enrollment that has persisted, and the discontinuation of an annual grant has further complicated budget matters. This leaves a substantial budget deficit for the 2023-2024 orchestral season.

At this time, Pocono Youth Orchestra is turning to the community for support. Our goal is to keep PYO an available opportunity for music enrichment in the Poconos and surrounding areas. The PYO will only be able to sustain its mission, values, and traditions with the generous support of patrons, corporations and foundations. With your support, the Pocono Youth Orchestra hopes to be able to continue making a significant impact on the next generation of musicians for years to come. Please consider donating today. Thank you.