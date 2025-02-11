Supporting Dan Wilson (Livewire)

spoke with lw earlier today, and he is hanging in there. He was housed with another j6er at first, but they have moved his cell to one that doesn't have access to running water and they have known about this for a while and have still failed to fix the issue.





I put 100 on last week and another 100 today.





He doesn't have a tablet, so he can not use the get out app. He said something about not getting one until he is at least transferred they have said something about Atlanta and okc, but there no time frame on that as of right now.





As many of you all know Dan was sentenced to 60 months.

As the days approach Live wire will be turning himself in at DC for his sentencing hearing.





If anyone wants to donate please feel free to donate here or if you want other options such as zelle, cash app, or venmo please reach out to me. With lw as the headline jennralst@gmail.com or telegram, then we can text after initial contact.

















I come to you all asking for assistance, not for myself but for my Patriot brother Dan Wilson, aka Livewire, who decided he had seen enough and wanted to help where he could, providing security to businesses and for many people.

Dan is needing help raising funds to obtain a lawyer to defend him in his J6 political persecution case. This lawyer can’t just be any lawyer; he needs to have knowledge of the J6 ramifications.

In March of 2020, Louisville was struck with riots, just like what was happening all over the nation due to the Breonna Taylor case. People were being accosted in the streets and being impeded on their daily travels. Livewire started his journey that has led him here.

In September 2020, ‘Derby Day’ a counter protest was held against the rioters and groups such as Until Freedom and NFAC. This is where Dan’s big journey into helping to protect others and businesses starts. During this rally, Dan met several other like-minded brothers and sisters whom were Patroits themselves.

During 2021 and the COVID Crisis, Dan, along with many others, stood up at school board meetings and medical protests to fight against the masking and Covid vaccine mandates.

In September 2021, during a ‘We the People’ rally, Dan, among a few others, pulled security for this event, which hosted speakers such as the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, and Pastor Greg Locke.

I could go on and on about the rallies and protests Livewire has attended because he traveled the nation standing with other like-minded Patriot brothers and sisters.

In March 2021, Dan had a knock at the door from an FBI agent wanting to do an interview, which he refused.

In June 2022, Livewire got another knock on the door, where he was met with a tactical team. During this visit, they did find firearms in his possession. This led to charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. These charges are being handled separately from any J6 events.

Aside from the political rallies and protests, he has also helped provide security and assistance to those in need during natural disasters like the tornado that struck Bowling Green, KY, in 2021 and the eastern Kentucky floods in 2022.

On May 25, 2023, Livewire was arrested and charged with both felonies and misdemeanors for allegedly breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. These charges include felony obstruction and four misdemeanors, including:

• Knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

• Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

• Parading

• Demonstrating or picketing on Capitol grounds

Per the DOJ White House press release.

Dan, has always provided for himself without asking for any assistance for anything. He has also given to several so that they could have items while incarcerated. We have now come to a point we need to ask for assistance to be able to continue to fight these unjust charges.

Our brother has been there for us in our time of need. Now he needs us to stand for him and support him in his time of need.









