It's About Time For A Just Nesh Special

What started out as a dope idea for content has turned into an amazing opportunity for it to be streamed on one of the MAJOR streaming platforms. It was jokingly meant to go on YouTube or Tubi but I've met with a team who can edit my footage and mix it to where it will be Netflix approved quality. This has now become a comedy special/ documentary that will be pitched TO ALL major streaming platforms. This special will be a gamechanger for myself and stand up comedy, and it would be a disservice if I didn't make sure it was the very best quality it could be. With that being said, the professional Netflix team was over my original budget and a bish need a few mo dollars! If you rocking with it let's go! THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE SUPPORT! I love yall❤️🙏

#SelfServed