It's About Time For A Just Nesh Special

Raised:
USD $6,889
Campaign funds will be received by Taneshia Rice
What started out as a dope idea for content has turned into an amazing opportunity for it to be streamed on one of the MAJOR streaming platforms. It was jokingly meant to go on YouTube or Tubi but I've met with a team who can edit my footage and mix it to where it will be Netflix approved quality. This has now become a comedy special/ documentary that will be pitched TO ALL major streaming platforms. This special will be a gamechanger for myself and stand up comedy, and it would be a disservice if I didn't make sure it was the very best quality it could be. With that being said, the professional Netflix team was over my original budget and a bish need a few mo dollars! If you rocking with it let's go! THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE SUPPORT! I love yall❤️🙏
#SelfServed
So funny! Cannot wait to watch your special! New fan!!❤️❤️❤️
My husband & I enjoyed you in Mobile, AL! Continued Success in ALL your Endeavors! - Dr. MGM - 🌺
I can't wait to see you on Netflix - You Go Gurllll!
I been rocking with you since the crochet braids! Can't wait to see the special.
Let's Get it Queen. Congrats on this mile stone.
Looking forward to seeing how your year shakes out!
Love from 40+ Double Dutch Club!
Great work as always Nesh. You've always been ahead of the game and a truly inspiring and hilarious comic.
You got this hun! Praying for your success
I see God doing wonderful things for you! See you in H-Town!!!!
One of the greatest authentic female comedians I’ve been blessed to watch her journey. Just dope asf. I can’t wait to see this up and everyone across the nation get to witness your talent. God Bless.
God bless and we love your work!
Cannot wait!!!
Rooting for you girl!!!
