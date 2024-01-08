Campaign Image

It's About Time For A Just Nesh Special

 USD $6,889

It's About Time For A Just Nesh Special

What started out as a dope idea for content has turned into an amazing opportunity for it to be streamed on one of the MAJOR streaming platforms.  It was jokingly meant to go on YouTube or Tubi but I've met with a team who can edit my footage and mix it to where it will be  Netflix approved quality. This has now become a comedy special/ documentary that will be pitched TO ALL major streaming platforms.  This special will be a gamechanger for myself and stand up comedy, and it would be a disservice if I didn't make sure it was the very best quality it could be. With that being said, the professional Netflix team was over my original budget and a bish need a few mo dollars! If you rocking with it let's go! THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE SUPPORT! I love yall❤️🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So funny! Cannot wait to watch your special! New fan!!❤️❤️❤️

MGM Speaks
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

My husband & I enjoyed you in Mobile, AL! Continued Success in ALL your Endeavors! - Dr. MGM - 🌺

Portia Hawkins
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

I can't wait to see you on Netflix - You Go Gurllll!

Tyiesha
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

I been rocking with you since the crochet braids! Can't wait to see the special.

BernieDubbs
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Let's Get it Queen. Congrats on this mile stone.

Aimee and Victor Castro
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Francisco Gallegos
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Looking forward to seeing how your year shakes out!

Pamela Robinson
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Love from 40+ Double Dutch Club!

Matthew Bright (LF)
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Great work as always Nesh. You've always been ahead of the game and a truly inspiring and hilarious comic.

Michael Hanna
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Donna Loury
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Jonovia Hova Aguado
$ 24.00 USD
8 months ago

You got this hun! Praying for your success

Jackie Paytes
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

TamIAmExperience
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

I see God doing wonderful things for you! See you in H-Town!!!!

J3nncrazy
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

One of the greatest authentic female comedians I’ve been blessed to watch her journey. Just dope asf. I can’t wait to see this up and everyone across the nation get to witness your talent. God Bless.

BobbieJay
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

God bless and we love your work!

Candace
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Cannot wait!!!

Michelle Jefferson
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Rooting for you girl!!!

