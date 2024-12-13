'We need Anna and Anna needs Us'

Goal:
GBP £30,000
Raised:
GBP £28,602
Campaign funds will be received by Annamarie Harvey de Buisseret
For those who knew Anna De Buisseret, you will undoubtedly agree that she dedicated the past few years of her life selflessly to serving others. A veteran, a distinguished senior lawyer, and above all, a woman of profound heart, courage, moral integrity, grit, and determination—these are just a few of her remarkable qualities.
Whether you met her in person or simply knew of her extraordinary efforts, it’s clear that Anna gave her time, energy, and expertise tirelessly and unconditionally, driven by the goodness of her heart and her unwavering commitment to humanity. Her dedication came at a great personal cost, and sadly, we must now share the heart breaking news that Anna has lost her battle with cancer.
With deep sorrow, we announce that Anna passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2024. She was surrounded by her beloved family and friends, leaving this world embraced by love and returning to God’s care.
Anna was greatly loved, and her family wishes to express their profound gratitude for your many donations, heartfelt messages, and unwavering support. Your kindness sustained her through her most challenging days, and it means the world to her family.
To honor Anna’s legacy, we are continuing this campaign to help her children with her funeral costs.
Once these goals are met, the campaign will close. Any form of support, a donation, a prayer, or a kind message is deeply appreciated.
Your prayers and messages will be shared with her children, offering them comfort during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for keeping Anna and her family in your thoughts and for standing with them as they honor the memory of a truly remarkable woman
I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Short prayer:
" Almighty God, Show us the path to heal our world; to overcome evil forces, and to live in the light of love.
Show us the path, that our children may regain this earthly paradise we share with birds, with animals, wondrous trees, and plants.
We are ready to rise up.
So be it."
This prayer is dedicated to my friend and mentor: Anna de Buisseret.
Dear Anna , you were such a great strength to me when my brother passed from the you know what , may God bless you alwaya
Thank you Anna for.everything you did for us and humanity.May God bless you and your family. Forever in our hearts!
Prayers of encouragement and strength to the beautiful family of Anna. Her legacy continues through you and all of the lightworkers.
I pray that the legacy of her wisdom and courage out lives us all.
I hope and pray that you are provided for, and that Anna is honoured in her funeral. We are grateful for Anna and her work.
I was disappointed the day Anna came to York during the debacle period, as before she arrived to give a speech I had to leave with my kids for reasons I forget. Clearly an intelligent lady, she stood firm against the oppression and willingly shared her knowledge to the benefit of those listening. We need more Anna's. The world needs more Anna's. Thank you, and God rest
Hi there, I didn't know Anna but from hearing now about her death, gave me a deep pain in my heart for the things that she has done for humanity according to your report here. I commend her for doing it and you too for doing this for her family. I do pray that she will be by His side very soon and that her family, all the little children will find the strength necessary for this difficult time.
Thank you for all you did and the support you gave to our Yellow Boards gatherings. We are very grateful xx
Listened to Anna during the covid nonsense and memorably saw her at one of the marches. Very classy lady. Condolences to her family and friends.
Anna, you were an inspiration when addressing the Stand in the Park, Huddersfield and continued in that vein subsequently. You will be vastly missed.
Another brave fallen hero in this war!! R.I.P Anna
I didn’t know dear Anna personally but what a courageous beautiful lady Love and prayers for all her family and friends
Thank you Anna.
thank you Anna, warrior for Truth
December 20th, 2024
We have said final goodbyes to our beloved friend Anna. I've never met before someone like her. Full of light and love for every living creature. She has a heart of the size of the globe. Her light and love will stay with us forever. Rest In Peace beautiful soul. We will meet again. And for now dance and sing with the angels.
Thank you very much for you generosity and support when she was suffering and in need. It meant a world to her and it helped her going..💞
❤️🙏❤️ RIP Anna 30.11.2024.
December 13th, 2024
Hello Beautiful People,
First, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all of you for your generosity, messages, and prayers. You cannot imagine how profoundly your support helped Anna de Buisseret during her most challenging times when she was weak and in pain. Your loving messages lifted her spirit and renewed her faith in humanity.
I have compiled your messages, tributes, and prayers into a 27-page presentation for her children and close family. Each of you has been acknowledged; I added links as a reference so they can see how deeply she was loved. Anna had a heart as big as the world itself, and she cherished every living being.
She firmly believed that together, anything was possible—that together, we could reach the light. This belief inspired her to dedicate herself to public service, a path she planned to continue once she had regained her strength. However, God called her home sooner than we had hoped. Now, it is up to us to carry her legacy forward, ensuring it lives on while she dances and sings with the angels, watching over us.
A private memorial service will take place on Thursday, December 19th, at 12:30 PM, attended by family and close friends. A public memorial will follow in the near future. Over the last few years, Anna became a public figure, and her children deeply value the connection she shared with her followers. They would love to hear stories about their mother but, understandably, need time to grieve and adjust to this new reality without her. They've lost the most precious person in the world.
Let’s give them the space they need to heal. I will keep you updated on the details of the public memorial, likely to take place in the spring. Thank you for your understanding.
On behalf of the family, I humbly ask that you hold Anna in your thoughts or say a small prayer during her funeral. Let us honor her memory and the remarkable light she brought into our lives.
God bless you all.
