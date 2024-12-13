'We need Anna and Anna needs Us'

For those who knew Anna De Buisseret, you will undoubtedly agree that she dedicated the past few years of her life selflessly to serving others. A veteran, a distinguished senior lawyer, and above all, a woman of profound heart, courage, moral integrity, grit, and determination—these are just a few of her remarkable qualities.

Whether you met her in person or simply knew of her extraordinary efforts, it’s clear that Anna gave her time, energy, and expertise tirelessly and unconditionally, driven by the goodness of her heart and her unwavering commitment to humanity. Her dedication came at a great personal cost, and sadly, we must now share the heart breaking news that Anna has lost her battle with cancer.

With deep sorrow, we announce that Anna passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2024. She was surrounded by her beloved family and friends, leaving this world embraced by love and returning to God’s care.

Anna was greatly loved, and her family wishes to express their profound gratitude for your many donations, heartfelt messages, and unwavering support. Your kindness sustained her through her most challenging days, and it means the world to her family.

To honor Anna’s legacy, we are continuing this campaign to help her children with her funeral costs.

Once these goals are met, the campaign will close. Any form of support, a donation, a prayer, or a kind message is deeply appreciated.

Your prayers and messages will be shared with her children, offering them comfort during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for keeping Anna and her family in your thoughts and for standing with them as they honor the memory of a truly remarkable woman

I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Short prayer:

" Almighty God, Show us the path to heal our world; to overcome evil forces, and to live in the light of love.

Show us the path, that our children may regain this earthly paradise we share with birds, with animals, wondrous trees, and plants.

We are ready to rise up.

So be it."

This prayer is dedicated to my friend and mentor: Anna de Buisseret.



