Legally Purdy Media

As a non-partisan analyst, I bring you a wealth of experience from my past roles as a paramedic, trained paralegal, and a Bank of Canada employee. My journeys across Asia and Europe have enriched my understanding of global issues, complemented by my hands-on work in aviation, oil and gas, and environmental sectors. 

I specialize in dissecting complex political and legal landscapes, offering you clear, unbiased insights that empower you to make informed decisions. Whether it's understanding policy impacts or navigating legal nuances, my analysis is designed to educate and guide your perspectives.

Your support through donations is crucial. It allows me to dedicate more time to research, analysis, and sharing knowledge that benefits you directly. Together, we can foster a community of informed, thoughtful decision-makers. 

Please consider donating to help sustain this valuable resource for all.




Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
13 minutes ago

Aman Gill
$ 25.00 CAD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
12 days ago

Keep up the great work, it’s nice to see someone who stands for truth and honesty and doesn’t ride anyone’s coat tails

