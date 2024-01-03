Supporting Keane Rhodes Fight Against Cancer

Campaign Image

Keane Rhodes, affectionately known as Keanie Weanie, was diagnosed with Leukemia on January 1, 2024.  While the outlook is said to be bright, the road to the finish line will bring stressful treatment decisions, sleepless nights, and financial hardships.  To help alleviate any stress and anxiety that follows this diagnosis, we are asking for any generous donation and prayers to help Keane and his family "Beat Cancer".  

During dark times we look to God, family, friends, and music to give us strength, determination, and the will to continue the fight.  One of Keane's favorite music artists is Zach Bryan.  In his song, Sun to Me, Bryan writes "But I've been livin, waitin' on the day, that the good Lord willin', send you out my way.  I've seen hard times, bad luck, all that in-between.  Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me".  Thank you for being the sunshine during this dark time.  

Recent Donations
Chelsea Boyle Bustamante
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Veronica Ynclan
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Lisa Hartman
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

You got this Keane!!!

John Jubela
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Keep fighting Keane! Allison misses you at school.

Zimmerman Family
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

King Family
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Hollie Dolan
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Calhoun Law Firm
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

We continue to pray!

Pamela Mitchell
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Holzmann Family
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Prayers and hugs to Keane and family

The Deckers
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for Keanes healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying

Calhoun Law Firm
$ 500.00 USD
27 days ago

Keep fighting Roades family! We are all here for you—Calhoun Law Firm (universal city, Texas)

Melissa Martinez
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Karen Nichols
$ 150.00 USD
28 days ago

Continuing to pray for Keane and his entire family and supporters!

Jenna
$ 40.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for yall!

Mandy Jackson
$ 45.00 USD
2 months ago

Kay and Jeff Russell
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying every day for Keane and the family.

Claire Hilscher
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

