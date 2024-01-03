Supporting Keane Rhodes Fight Against Cancer

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $28,355
Keane Rhodes, affectionately known as Keanie Weanie, was diagnosed with Leukemia on January 1, 2024. While the outlook is said to be bright, the road to the finish line will bring stressful treatment decisions, sleepless nights, and financial hardships. To help alleviate any stress and anxiety that follows this diagnosis, we are asking for any generous donation and prayers to help Keane and his family "Beat Cancer".
During dark times we look to God, family, friends, and music to give us strength, determination, and the will to continue the fight. One of Keane's favorite music artists is Zach Bryan. In his song, Sun to Me, Bryan writes "But I've been livin, waitin' on the day, that the good Lord willin', send you out my way. I've seen hard times, bad luck, all that in-between. Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me". Thank you for being the sunshine during this dark time.
You got this Keane!!!
Keep fighting Keane! Allison misses you at school.
We continue to pray!
Prayers and hugs to Keane and family
Praying for Keanes healing
Praying
Keep fighting Roades family! We are all here for you—Calhoun Law Firm (universal city, Texas)
Continuing to pray for Keane and his entire family and supporters!
Praying for yall!
Praying every day for Keane and the family.
