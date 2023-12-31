Help Courageous Young Mom & Baby

On the Feast of the Sacred Heart, young Shay walked out of PreTerm and asked those praying on the sidewalk for help her so she could keep her baby. Those praying on the sidewalk promised to do whatever they could to help Shay keep her baby. Shay soon learned she would be having a beautiful baby girl in late January of 2024. Shay and her mom have struggled some financially in the past and do not have much. Shay's courageous decision to keep her baby will be an additional financial burden on this wonderful family. Housing + Utilities | Pregnancy and job / financial counseling | Childcare | Debt Relief | Baby Items | Other Related Expenses are all needs that must be met. There is malicious myth that the loving pro-life community only cares about babies before they are born. Please help dispel this myth by being as generous as possible. Courageous Shay can really use your financial help as well as your prayers.