Help Courageous Young Mom & Baby

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,661
On the Feast of the Sacred Heart, young Shay walked out of PreTerm and asked those praying on the sidewalk for help her so she could keep her baby. Those praying on the sidewalk promised to do whatever they could to help Shay keep her baby. Shay soon learned she would be having a beautiful baby girl in late January of 2024. Shay and her mom have struggled some financially in the past and do not have much. Shay's courageous decision to keep her baby will be an additional financial burden on this wonderful family. Housing + Utilities | Pregnancy and job / financial counseling | Childcare | Debt Relief | Baby Items | Other Related Expenses are all needs that must be met. There is malicious myth that the loving pro-life community only cares about babies before they are born. Please help dispel this myth by being as generous as possible. Courageous Shay can really use your financial help as well as your prayers.
God bless you, Shay and your beautiful daughter!
Thank you for being such an inspiration of love to all of us. It is not easy to choose the right path when we foresee challenges ahead. God bless you and your sweet little daughter!
Thank you, Shay, for giving your child a birthday. I hope you both have many years together to celebrate! May God bless you both.
Joy & blessings to you, your baby, & family!
May God richly bless and protect you, Shay, and your precious baby today and always! With love and prayers, Diane
Thank you for choosing life for your daughter! She is a beautiful gift from God. May the Holy Spirit guide and protect you!
Happy for you and excited for the life of your child!!
A baby changes everything in the most wonderful way! Blessings to your family!
May God bless you for your courageous decision!
Motherhood is an amazing, terrifying, and beautiful journey. May the Lord bless you!
So excited for you to welcome your daughter this month, Shay! You are such a brave mama :)
