To the person reading this,

Thank you! I appreciate the support you have already shown by reading this letter. Let me tell you my story...

My family was broke. Homeless. Never knowing where we might sleep. Not knowing if we’d have enough food to eat. Praying that somebody would open their home and let us dine with them. I wore hand-me-down clothes and watched my friends play with toys we couldn’t afford. Yet, the Lord never failed to provide. As people gave to us in our time of need, it sparked a desire in me to do the same for others one day: to help the hopeless and reach the unreachable.

When I was 9 years old, my Sunday school teacher encouraged me to chase this God given dream of reaching the unreachable and being an aviation evangelist. He introduced me to SMAT: the School of Missionary Aviation Technology. Not long after, when I was 14, I received a word of confirmation that aviation evangelism was the Lord’s calling for me. It was then that I committed my life to the work of Jesus Christ.

Since then, the Lord has opened doors for me to pursue this calling. From Peru to Mexico, Texas to LA, and in my local church, the Lord has been preparing me to be a vessel to glorify his name. The Lord has given me the opportunity to teach kids on Sunday mornings, pray with people who don’t even speak my language, and use my God-given talents to help people in unfortunate situations. In July of 2024, I was a part of a month-long ministry internship in Mexico City to help lead me toward my calling.

This next year, I will be obtaining a license in aircraft mechanics at SMAT. The tuition for this program costs $29,000. In the next couple years, I will also pursue an airplane license ($67,000 at SMAT) and helicopter licenses (Approx. $40,000). With these flight skills, I plan to reach the unreached corners of the world like the 10/40 zone: home to over 96% of the world’s unreach people.

The purpose of this letter is to ask for your support in whatever capacity you desire. I would be beyond grateful for your prayers and if the Lord leads you to support my calling financially. Feel free to contact me at 810-428-3099 or rallyaroundlove@gmail.com with any questions, if you have trouble donating/want to donate another way, or want to learn more about me.

God bless,

Charlie Malmquist