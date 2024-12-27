Brother Joe Ministries

Hey!

Christopher here. I am Joe's brother (in Christ) and his ministry president here in the US. We would love to have you partner with us to support Joe's mission to the people of S. America!

We sent Joe off on 12/2.. He got on a plane and headed south!

Short term mission: to build a church, make connections, and love well.

Long term mission: still unknown.. pray for us and Joe!

If you know Joe, then you know his jovial spirit and his contagious giggle. You also know he's kinda soft around the middle and has a CrAzY white beard. These things have the children flocking to Joe yelling "Papa Noel" or Santa Clause... Ha!

We had a boat built with a motor. This will allow Joe to give people rides up and down the rivers there, ferrying people and supplies.

Right now, we simply just don't know, but things are shaping up in rapid pace and Jesus is making connections. We will be updating this page regularly as things develop and/or change.

We appreciate your prayer support and your financial support!

Thank you brothers and sisters for answering the call.

for the Kingdom,

Christopher