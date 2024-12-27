Brother Joe Ministries

Raised:
Hey!
Christopher here. I am Joe's brother (in Christ) and his ministry president here in the US. We would love to have you partner with us to support Joe's mission to the people of S. America!
We sent Joe off on 12/2.. He got on a plane and headed south!
Short term mission: to build a church, make connections, and love well.
Long term mission: still unknown.. pray for us and Joe!
If you know Joe, then you know his jovial spirit and his contagious giggle. You also know he's kinda soft around the middle and has a CrAzY white beard. These things have the children flocking to Joe yelling "Papa Noel" or Santa Clause... Ha!
We had a boat built with a motor. This will allow Joe to give people rides up and down the rivers there, ferrying people and supplies.
Right now, we simply just don't know, but things are shaping up in rapid pace and Jesus is making connections. We will be updating this page regularly as things develop and/or change.
We appreciate your prayer support and your financial support!
Thank you brothers and sisters for answering the call.
for the Kingdom,
Christopher
Go Joe! Be Blessed!
Love you Mr Joe and your servant heart.
God speed brother!
God bless you, Joe
God bless.
God bless you on the front lines, Joe!
December 27th, 2024
3000 miles away in tiny Amazonian villages, small communities of children are willing to stand in line for hours just to get some hot chocolate or a cake and a rubber ball. During this Christmas season, we were able to bless over 1500 children, adults, single moms, and families with toys, food, and love. St. John's Nutrition hosted our friend Joe at their retreat center in the village of Santa Ana Peru on the Amazon during this entire Christmas season. We didn't have a plan, but God made one. Within days of Joe being in the village, requests from people in the city of Iquitos began, where there are over 800,000 people crammed into the central hub of trade for the entire Amazon River.
Joe and the St John's team went from community to community, from home to home, bringing gifts, serving chocolate and cakes, and handing out around 1000 Christian tracks in Spanish. Each day, the team would travel into the city, purchase the gifts and supplies, and then set up for a very special event. They were scoring PA systems, and costumes. (There was even a Conga line at one point!) They went to the Nuevo Liberal school in Belen and there were hundreds of people who arrived to also celebrate the advancement of several students.
The team traveled by wooden and aluminum slow and "fast" boats, often spending hours bouncing up and down the Amazon River. Joe was drug all over the Amazon for around a week! Then, once in the city, it was travel by "Tuk Tuk" which are motorized carriages that are open to the elements and that run 6 wide on crowded city streets.
During the this visit, they had a meeting with the Lieutenant of Santa Ana who has arranged to give St Johns land to build a church right in the center of the village! We will be breaking ground on this church in a few weeks and are very excited to have others who love this village come on board to help.
We are still unsure of the long term plan, but God is so faithful in the day to day. For now Joe will assist in the leadership of training, equipping, and BUILDING this church!
“Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.
“Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.
Matt 6: 25-34
December 5th, 2024
Here is where Joe is.. for now:
Santa Ana 2, actually between Santa Ana 1 & 2, directly south of Tamshiyaca on the Amazon river, about 5 hours by slow boat up river, south, from Iquitos, Peru.
