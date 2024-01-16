Supporting the Lingle's

My cousin Eunice'd husband, Jack, has had more than his share of medical issues recently that has left them deeply in debt, but grateful to God for giving them a second chance at life. Jack had sinus surgery last April that he just couldn't recover from. He was losing strength and was tired all the time-it took everything he had just to do the smallest task. He started retaining fluid from his lungs to his feet to the point where it was hard for him to even move or breathe properly. He then developed a rash which started in his feet and climbed up his body. We went to the emergency room and the ER doctor said he needed to have the fluid drained from his abdomen, but his regular doctor wouldn’t give him a referral and just increased his meds to try and decrease the fluid in his body. They later found out that the med increase contributed to his kidney failure. He was also dehydrated. We went home and in May he was able to have the fluid drained from his abdomen. He had this procedure done twice in the following months.

Jack continued getting weaker throughout the summer months although he tried to stay active 🥺 we went to the ER again after a doctors appointment and he was admitted on August 23rd. That’s when we found out his liver was failing and so were his kidneys. They gave him medications and released him on August 28th. He saw his GP on August 30th and she sent him back to the ER, and Jack was re-admitted to the hospital.

He developed HE, brain fog, due to the high levels of ammonia in his system on September 2nd, and was then transferred to ICU. They put him on dialysis soon after that. He became confused about what was going on and would get agitated so they sedated and restrained him because he kept trying to rip out his IV’s. Eunice had several meetings with his doctors and each time they told her that he was getting worse and she should get their affairs in order. Jack was transferred out of ICU after the kidney doctor declared that they were stopping dialysis because there was no hope of his survival. She told him to his face, three different times, he was never leaving the hospital, and he was going to die. Eunice saw the light leave his eyes, and he was visibly deflated.

However, Eunice, Jack's friends, family and primary care doctor weren't going to give up that easily. His primary doctor reached out to a different hospital to inquire whether they would accept Jack into their liver transplant program. She observed all the friends he had come visit him throughout his hospital stay that he obviously had so much support that she had to try and get him every opportunity for the liver transplant he needed. On September 14th she told them that Swedish Hospital accepted him for evaluation in their program! We went from grief to Hope! On September 15th he was transported to Swedish First Hill Seattle.

After undergoing evaluation, he was put on the liver transplant list on October 2 and a liver was found for him on October 9! After a 7 and 1/2 hour successful surgery, Eunice and Jack finally had hope restored! It took several weeks to restore his kidney function with dialysis every other day. He was released from dialysis very recently! He still has PT once a week, insulin shots, weekly Clinics at Swedish, and blood work once a week.

Eunice cannot leave him alone. He's still a fall risk as he gets back to his new normal. Eunice has huge new responsibilities with solo care of Jack, the house (inside and out ), and their Furbabies! Now as the bills pour in, their praising God for this second chance at a life together! ❤️🙏🏻 Could you add to their joy and find it in your heart to help them out financially? Whatever we can give will help them to cover the months-long increased transportation, medical, and basic payments as they work with Swedish hospital and Evergreen to figure out how to handle the massive debt they are under.







