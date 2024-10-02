Supporting the Scagel Family Cancer Journey

Hello Everyone,

As some of you know Kenny was diagnosed with cancer in his mouth and jaw a few weeks ago. He is a teacher at Cassata Catholic School and one of the best teachers we know. Thankfully he is under the care of excellent doctors and surgeons, but the treatment will be very invasive and recovery will be difficult. Unfortunately, Kenny will not be able to teach this semester and there are significant costs associated with the surgery and recovery that are not covered by insurance. The implant posts MUST be put in at time of surgery. Even though surgery destroys part of the jaw and teeth, medical insurance does NOT cover the implants. They say they do in pre authorization and then it is denied. Up front cost $19,000 just for implant posts and estimated out of pocket costs are $30,000. This MUST be paid before they will do the surgery which is scheduled for Jan18th. Below are some questions answered about the type of cancer and treatment. Please keep the Scagels in your prayers as they navigate this path.

About this type of Cancer:

What type of cancer is this? Stage 4 Squamous cell carcinoma. It is the most common type of cancer in the mouth. If it is in the mouth and teeth, it is in the underlying bone. The way it spreads is through the lymph nodes. Thankfully his lymph nodes are clear. The Doctors will remove the lymph nodes in the right side of neck as a precaution.

The Mandibulectomy and Fibula Free Flap Reconstruction surgery is projected to last 8 hours. They will remove part of the jawbone and use part of his fibula bone along with an artery, vein and soft tissue from his leg to replace what is removed from the jaw.

Once Kenny is healed from surgery (6 weeks post op) he will have radiation for a six week period, five days a week. The Doctor indicated he WILL NOT want to talk for 2 to 3 months.

Hospital stay of 1-2 weeks. At least one week on NG tube (feeding tube) after surgery. Then do a swallow study.

What’s the outlook? It’s a tough disease. Five years out 65% survival rate with no neck disease. Goes down to 30% if it involves lymph nodes.