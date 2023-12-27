FOR EVERY TRIAL I RUN A MS MILE!

Join us by donating and become part of our movement… “With every trial I run a MS mile!”

That's right! Living the trials that multiple sclerosis can bring into daily life is a day by day and sometimes moment by moment challenge, so we are...

Headed To :

•DISNEY HALF MARATHON 1/30-2/1/25

•IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside

•IRONMAN 70.3 SALEM



with God all things are possible!



We need your help with a donation so we can carry the message of hope to others



that can no longer make that journey yet, carry it in their heart!

Donations will cover the expenses needed to compete in the race and to carry out the message of education about this "invisible disability". Often diagnosed but rarely understood. I run while I still can, for those who cannot, join me today by donating so we can one day end MS for good ! We invite you to give generously to help bring hope and help to this worthy cause

More about my why....



Conquering “Limitless Possibilities” comes at a high price. Ashley Norton is a physically challenged athlete, a single mother, a domestic violence survivor, has been blessed with 6 heart surgeries and has a pacemaker. Multiple Sclerosis and a history plagued with domestic violence shifted the narrative of her life. After her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in 2017 she made it her mission to find a cure for the disease. God has blessed her with adverse roads to walk and steep mountains to climb. She views these events as leading and preparing her for this season in life as she discovered her true purpose. And now Ashley leads by believing “WITH EVERY TRIAL, I RUN A MS MILE!”



She stands as a beacon of light against the limiting beliefs of doubt and resignation that those experiences and this disease defaults to. Instead, through her faith she chooses to live a life with intention, and is here to help others claim their own power against this disease. Last year, she created a POWERFUL MOVEMENT by sharing with the world that no matter what obstacles you face, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!

Ashley is the1st person in history to cross a 70.3 Ironman platform in Salem, OR on July 23rd 2023, and the 1st person with MS & a pacemaker to compete in the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii on October 14, 2023 and the first to ride a recumbent bike 112 miles in the Kona lava fields in Hawaii and make the cut off! So many new opportunities have risen for her future and to further her mission.

Ashley wakes up every day and, literally, stands for those who no longer have the ability to stand. Her mission is to generate financial support for the scientists, doctors, and institutes working relentlessly to find a cure for this by generating a voice that weaves communities together across the globe. Every day she is determined and driven to find a cure for MS by raising funds to promote the physical and mental health of those facing this condition; provide assistance and resources as needed to those in need living with Multiple Sclerosis, and to educate others.

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that affects more than 2.1 million people globally, it is a progressive autoimmune disease that degrades the protective barriers and physical immune defenses that guard the nervous system. The body’s immune system views its own nervous tissues as a foreign body and attacks it as if it were a common virus or infection. As the disease progresses through the body’s defense system, it breaks into the nervous system, which regulates all movements in the body. A compromised nervous system can affect one's vision, ability to walk or talk, and any other motor skill and bodily function initiated by the nervous system. I am blessed to still be able to walk, talk, and function independently, but many others who have MS do not have the same ability and autonomy.

Ashley has developed the mantra that keeps her fighting with the same strength and vigor every day that “PAIN IS TEMPORARY.” It’s the journey of discovering new depths of this mantra and its impact to those around her, that lights her up and keeps her going. She gets up every day and FIGHTS WARS against the unknown. Embracing her daughter within her reality to include facing that it could rob her of and what that means for her future and that she may not see her beautiful daughter's face again, that is a pill she is not ready to swallow.

There is no cost too great to save lives and show the world that “anything is possible” when you stop limiting yourself. Ashley graciously thanks you for joining her movement and exceeding the IMPOSSIBLE! She looks forward to bringing the world with her into the “possibilities” and holding her high ALL THE WAY TO THE FINISH LINE!



ASHLEYS IRONHEARTWOMAN VIDEO IN LINK BELOW!



https://www.ironheartwoman.com/









