Campaign Image

Defending Our Constitutional Republic

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,451

Campaign created by Sherri Hafner

Campaign funds will be received by Sherri Hafner

Defending Our Constitutional Republic

I am currently boots on the ground, defending the Constitutional Rights of Fellow Americans, Wrongfully persecuted, that Stood up for All Americans! Please help me in this Fight for Our Constitutional Republic! God Bless you All. And God Bless America!

Recent Donations
Show:
Cathy Richardson
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Merry Christmas dear Sherri! Wish I was rich so you'd lack for nothing! I have no way of thanking you for 2.5 yrs of taking me to #FreedomCorner. Love ya

Jay Jones
$ 30.00 USD
24 days ago

For Second Place. You are too Beautiful to win.

Nova Gift
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Christmas Gift

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

May God Bless you for all you have done for our Country and the J6 family.

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Phone blessings.

Nova
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Turkey Day! Enjoy

Nova
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Denise Green
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings Sherri..

Nova
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Gas money gift

Betty from X
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

KEEP THE FAITH ARMY ANGEL XOXO LOVE YOU & COME HOME SAFE XOXO FINELY GOT MY DEBIT CARD & WISH IT WAS MORE, BUT GAVE TO TROOPER & MAMA MICKI XOXO TELL KENTUCKY WE ARE PROUD OF YOU BOTH PRAYERS ALWAYS XOXO

Nova
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Gift for gas

Jay Jones
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

For whatever. Prayers for You , Kentucky .Big D and Bruce. HEROES

Nova
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Love ya! Nova

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for the tireless coverage and selfless duty and support to our Community and Country

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

WE LOVE YOU SWEET SHERI

Cleo
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

For all you do

Denise Green
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Happy Birthday Sweet Patriot !!

Cathy Richardson
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

HAPPIEST of BIRTHDAYS dear Sherri!

California Patriot
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Happy Blessed Birthday Sherri! May your birthday be as special and awesome as you are! Thank you for all that you do for our country!

janice sciba
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Happy Birthday, Patriot. Wishing you a blessed Birthday all year long.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo