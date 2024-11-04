Campaign Image
Help Zoey beat Leukemia

 USD $500

 USD $4,434

 USD $0

Campaign created by Tara Shedenhelm

Campaign funds will be received by Rita Ellwood

Our Zoey was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in December 2023 and was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The doctors found a large cancerous mass between her heart and lungs that had filled her lungs and surrounded her heart with fluid. She began intense chemo therapy and was inpatient in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and then the Hematology/Oncology Unit for over a month. She has had to say at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati with her mother and younger siblings since then. She was able to go home for a week when she turned 12 in June. When she is able to leave in October to go back to her new home in Kentucky, she and her mom will have to travel 4 hours round trip to Cincinnati for her treatments every month until April 2026. Donations to help with the medical, travel, and food expenses are so appreciated as Zoey's Mom can't work while taking care of her medical needs. 
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Shana Schochet
$ 18.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Carol Clifford
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Sending lots of prayers.

James Tabor
$ 6.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Andrea Rickel
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

🙏🙏

Ron and Becky Jacobson
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Dear precious Zoey ~ We are praying for you and our church family (Shoestring Valley Comm. Church) is praying for you. ♥

Amanda
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Thinking of you all! 🙏 for your little one ❤️‍🩹

Jayne and Buzz
$ 95.00 USD
1 year ago

We're praying for her and your family.

Rose Wright
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I was just at Children's with 2 of my kiddos when they were hospitalized for pneumonia; those short 5 days were a drain so I can't begin to imagine what you all are going thru. Your sweet daughter will be in our prayers. God bless you all.

Michael Doll
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Richard Boyle
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Laura Quast
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for your sweet girl🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Zoey Jane, you are in my prayers daily! May you be showered by Our Lord's Light & Love always. 🌟💞🌟💞🌟

Ron and Jode
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Jode and I are praying for you all.

Jim and Virginia Brannigan
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

We pray for a speedy recovery and that she is home soon

Update #7

November 4th, 2024

Zoey is able to go home!

November 4th, 2024

After 317 days in Cincinnati, Zoey is finally able to come home! She was supposed to be able to be released in late September but had pancreatitis which caused her to be put back in the hospital pediatric intensive care unit. She recovered but then got a severe bacterial infection from being in the hospital. She is on the mend now and getting through her continuous chemotherapy with only the expected chemo related neuropathy and pain. She will go back twice in November and hopefully only once in December. Her treatment is once or twice a month until 2026. Your continued prayers and support are appreciated! 

Update Zoey is able to go home! Image
Round 3 is near the end!

May 17th, 2024

Zoey is finishing her third round of chemotherapy called consolidation. She will have a two week break in June to come home and visit family and then we will have to move back up to Cincinatti and stay at the Ronald McDonald House until September. I will have to take leave from work again for three months and Randy will come up with the other children on the weekends. Your continued prayers are appreciated as this next round will be very Zoey. We expect her to be very I’ll and lose her ability walk again. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve all shown to our family and Zoey! It makes this terrible thing less terrible . ❤️🙏

Update Round 3 is near the end! Image
Please pray for a successful bone marrow biopsy

January 22nd, 2024

Tomorrow Zoey will undergo her final chemo for this first round of treatment and will have a bone marrow biopsy to see if any evidence of leukemia is still present. Pleas pray for a clear biopsy so that Zoey will be able to move to outpatient treatment at Ronald McDonald House. This will be a huge step towards her full remission and will signify the successful completion of her first battle. She has a long road ahead with at least two more rounds of treatment that will be 45-60 days. We appreciate your continued support and prayers! 

Update Please pray for a successful bone marrow biopsy Image
Long road ahead

January 9th, 2024

Zoey is in the hematology/oncology unit now and her heart lung and kidneys have stabilized praise be to God! The prayers of our friends on earth and in Heaven are helping her healing journey immensely, esp our friend Bl. Anna Taigi. The doctors have explained the hospitalization will continue until day 28 of chemo is done. We are on day 17. Then we will move to the Ronald McDonald House if all is good with her tests. She will have to continue intensive outpatient treatment (every other day with some week long in hospital trials) for two more months at least. This will continue with less frequency for two years if all goes well. It’s overwhelming to her right now and she misses her daddy and brothers and sisters … she misses home so badly. Please continue to pray for us as we complete this journey. God bless you for your kindness.  

Out of ICU

January 4th, 2024

Zoey was able to move from PICU to the hematology/oncology unit where she will be until February. She still has a chest tube to help her lung drain and she has dialysis to help her kidneys work properly. She must take insulin every three hours as the chemo makes her blood sugar irregular. Thank you for the prayers and support while our family tries to support Zoey and keep life as normal as possible for the other children in the family. May God reward your kindness! #teamzoey

PICU

December 25th, 2023

Zoey is still in Pediatric Intensive Care as her heart lungs and kidneys are needing support before she can move into the children’s ward and continue treatment. She is stable and she’s a fighter with a strong spirit and love and trust in God. Thank you for continued prayers and support! #teamZoey

Update PICU Image

