Help Zoey beat Leukemia

Our Zoey was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in December 2023 and was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The doctors found a large cancerous mass between her heart and lungs that had filled her lungs and surrounded her heart with fluid. She began intense chemo therapy and was inpatient in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and then the Hematology/Oncology Unit for over a month. She has had to say at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati with her mother and younger siblings since then. She was able to go home for a week when she turned 12 in June. When she is able to leave in October to go back to her new home in Kentucky, she and her mom will have to travel 4 hours round trip to Cincinnati for her treatments every month until April 2026. Donations to help with the medical, travel, and food expenses are so appreciated as Zoey's Mom can't work while taking care of her medical needs.