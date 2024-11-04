Help Zoey beat Leukemia

Monthly Goal:
Bless you
Sending lots of prayers.
🙏🙏
Dear precious Zoey ~ We are praying for you and our church family (Shoestring Valley Comm. Church) is praying for you. ♥
Thinking of you all! 🙏 for your little one ❤️🩹
We're praying for her and your family.
I was just at Children's with 2 of my kiddos when they were hospitalized for pneumonia; those short 5 days were a drain so I can't begin to imagine what you all are going thru. Your sweet daughter will be in our prayers. God bless you all.
Praying for your sweet girl🙏
Zoey Jane, you are in my prayers daily! May you be showered by Our Lord's Light & Love always. 🌟💞🌟💞🌟
Jode and I are praying for you all.
We pray for a speedy recovery and that she is home soon
November 4th, 2024
November 4th, 2024
May 17th, 2024
Zoey is finishing her third round of chemotherapy called consolidation. She will have a two week break in June to come home and visit family and then we will have to move back up to Cincinatti and stay at the Ronald McDonald House until September. I will have to take leave from work again for three months and Randy will come up with the other children on the weekends. Your continued prayers are appreciated as this next round will be very Zoey. We expect her to be very I’ll and lose her ability walk again. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve all shown to our family and Zoey! It makes this terrible thing less terrible . ❤️🙏
January 22nd, 2024
Tomorrow Zoey will undergo her final chemo for this first round of treatment and will have a bone marrow biopsy to see if any evidence of leukemia is still present. Pleas pray for a clear biopsy so that Zoey will be able to move to outpatient treatment at Ronald McDonald House. This will be a huge step towards her full remission and will signify the successful completion of her first battle. She has a long road ahead with at least two more rounds of treatment that will be 45-60 days. We appreciate your continued support and prayers!
January 9th, 2024
Zoey is in the hematology/oncology unit now and her heart lung and kidneys have stabilized praise be to God! The prayers of our friends on earth and in Heaven are helping her healing journey immensely, esp our friend Bl. Anna Taigi. The doctors have explained the hospitalization will continue until day 28 of chemo is done. We are on day 17. Then we will move to the Ronald McDonald House if all is good with her tests. She will have to continue intensive outpatient treatment (every other day with some week long in hospital trials) for two more months at least. This will continue with less frequency for two years if all goes well. It’s overwhelming to her right now and she misses her daddy and brothers and sisters … she misses home so badly. Please continue to pray for us as we complete this journey. God bless you for your kindness.
January 4th, 2024
Zoey was able to move from PICU to the hematology/oncology unit where she will be until February. She still has a chest tube to help her lung drain and she has dialysis to help her kidneys work properly. She must take insulin every three hours as the chemo makes her blood sugar irregular. Thank you for the prayers and support while our family tries to support Zoey and keep life as normal as possible for the other children in the family. May God reward your kindness! #teamzoey
December 25th, 2023
Zoey is still in Pediatric Intensive Care as her heart lungs and kidneys are needing support before she can move into the children’s ward and continue treatment. She is stable and she’s a fighter with a strong spirit and love and trust in God. Thank you for continued prayers and support! #teamZoey
