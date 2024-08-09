Help For Taitum

Taitum is loved by his family including his 60+ cousins and we wanted to do whatever we could to help pay the hospital and legal bills to be incurred. Here is Taitum's story from his mom: "It's been a rough couple of days for us. I honestly don't feel ready to post this but I know so many people are waiting in my inboxes for answers and updates. I know that we need as many people as possible to be praying and sending healing vibrations to Taitum. I know that the rumor mill is swarming. But I also know that by making this "FB official" it means that this is all real. And right now that just seems like more than I can take.

The only things I will be sharing are the actual facts I know for sure. We have been told many stories, we weren't there, the police have not contacted us to tell us what they know, and Taitum isn't able to tell us his side.

Taitum went to the rodeo in Junction on Saturday night. Sounds like him and his friends had fun, but the night ended with Taitum being assaulted by two men, one of which was in his 40's. The blows were all to the head and face. He was left unconscious in the street where an ambulance picked him up and took him to Sevier valley hospital. There they determined that he had bleeding going on the brain, skull fractures, his carotid artery was damaged, a fracture at the base of his neck, broken nose and many breaks in his structure (mostly behind and around the nose area) he is unable to hear out of his left ear and of course lots of bruising all over his head and an area that needed stitches. He was life flighted to Utah Valley where they planned to operate to fix the bleeding in his brain and use plates to fix the broken structures in his face. Thankfully when he arrived and had another CT scan they were able to see that the swelling in his brain was basically the same as when he left Sevier hospital which meant that the doctor felt comfortable holding off on the surgeries planned. He was stitched up and sent to the ICU. The hours following rushed by at lighting speed as we tried to keep up with his ever changing status and needs.

As parents we always see our grown children as our little kids, no matter how big they get or how grown up they may act. When Taitum would cry out "owie" in the saddest little voice I would feel like my blood washed completely out of me. It hurt SO much to see him in so much pain. He wasn't able to communicate with us but the tears, moaning and crying out let us know just how bad he felt. I can't express just how helpless and lost I felt.

He has such a long hard road ahead of him, and as much as I want to wish he was all better right now, I know that everything is in God's time and he will restore Taitum in whatever way he sees fit and on the time line that will most benefit Taitum's life overall.

As we prepare for a very hard and terrible legal process ahead of us, I know that justice will never be served no matter what the judgement happens to be, Taitum will forever have problems, this event still happened and those men still came inches and seconds from taking my son's life and that won't ever be ok with me. No matter what Taitum did or didn't do that night, it will never justify what happened to him.

I wont be updating daily, but I will try to update weekly. If I don't respond to messages, text and phone calls please don't think I am purposely ignoring you, I am not trying to be rude, just give me a bit of time, I will eventually catch up on life 🙂

Thanks so much for the love and support people have shown us. I would have never guessed we had so many people who cared for us.

A HUGE thanks to my older kids who have shown me just how amazing they really are and how much they care for each other and will do whatever needs to be done to make sure their siblings are taken care of and comforted"